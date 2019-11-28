Vehicles break-ins and thefts rampant in KL park

Yee (right) discussing about the recent thefts at Taman Tasik Menjalara in Kepong with some of the park users.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Christina Low
The Star/Asia News Network

Joggers at the Taman Tasik Menjalara in Kepong are worried for their safety when visiting their neighbourhood park.

The park, which opens as early as 6am, is popular with residents but they fear for their well-being as there have been incidents of car thefts and break-ins which have become rampant since September.

"Many of my friends have fallen victim to car break-ins where their personal belongings were stolen, " said Cheah Ah Min.

The 64-year-old said he decided not to drive to the park after realising it was no longer safe to leave his vehicle at the parking lot unguarded.

"The cases are very frequent and I don't want to be stressed out thinking whether or not someone would damage my car while I am out at my morning walk, " said Cheah.

He said several motorcyclists also often used the joggers footpath as a shortcut from Medan Putra business centre to Jalan 1/62A which he felt posed a danger to visitors, especially young children.

Tan Kuang Huah said he preferred visiting the park later in the morning to prevent untoward incidents from happening.

"We used to visit the park before sunrise and head for breakfast together but now we don't, " said Tan, adding that he and his family only visit the park after 8am.

Other park-goers also said they had to be more vigilant when visiting the recreation spot and park their vehicles at more visible spots so they could keep an eye on their vehicles from afar.

Kepong Community Service Centre head Yee Poh Ping said he received many complaints from park-goers.

He said the 15-year-old park had become a hotspot for thefts in recent months.

"Most of them had their valuables stolen while motorcycle owners also lost their helmets to the thieves, " said Yee, adding that the carpark section was usually dark in the early hours of the morning.

Some motorcyclists had resorted to parking along the jogging path but summonses were issued by Kuala Lumpur City Hall for blocking joggers in the park.

Yee said DBKL should brighten up the park by installing more street lamps and build a guardhouse at the entrance of Jalan 1/62A nearby Persiaran Datuk Shamsuddin Naim and SR Agama Al-Ghazali.

"The other entrance on Lorong 1/6A has a guardhouse with two guards but the one here (Jalan 1/62A) has none," he said, adding that he informed DBKL Landscape and Recreational Development Department director Suhana Abd Malek of his suggestions which also included upgrading several of the park facilities which had deteriorated over time.

