Vehicles break-ins and thefts rampant in KL park

Joggers at the Taman Tasik Menjalara in Kepong are worried for their safety when visiting their neighbourhood park.

The park, which opens as early as 6am, is popular with residents but they fear for their well-being as there have been incidents of car thefts and break-ins which have become rampant since September.

"Many of my friends have fallen victim to car break-ins where their personal belongings were stolen, " said Cheah Ah Min.

The 64-year-old said he decided not to drive to the park after realising it was no longer safe to leave his vehicle at the parking lot unguarded.

"The cases are very frequent and I don't want to be stressed out thinking whether or not someone would damage my car while I am out at my morning walk, " said Cheah.

He said several motorcyclists also often used the joggers footpath as a shortcut from Medan Putra business centre to Jalan 1/62A which he felt posed a danger to visitors, especially young children.

Tan Kuang Huah said he preferred visiting the park later in the morning to prevent untoward incidents from happening.

"We used to visit the park before sunrise and head for breakfast together but now we don't, " said Tan, adding that he and his family only visit the park after 8am.