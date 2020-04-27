Veterinary clinics in Malaysia allowed to open

PETALING JAYA - Veterinary clinics will now be allowed to operate but pet owners must call ahead and fix an appointment beforehand, says Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

"This is to avoid congestion at clinics," he told a press conference on Sunday (April 26).

He also said the government had allocated 30.7 million masks for members of the public.

"State and district disaster management committees are distributing the masks through 162 district offices.

"Until Saturday (April 25), 24.8 million masks (81 per cent) have been distributed. Four masks were given to each household.

"Face masks were also delivered to Sabah and Sarawak, and are being distributed," he said.

Since March 30, sanitisation exercises had been carried out at 4,150 locations, including at 13 red zones.

"Sanitisation exercises were carried out at a total of 8,035 government and commercial premises as well as public spaces.

On April 25, a total of 86 sanitisation operations were carried out, covering 35 red and yellow zones in nine states including Johor (31 operations) and Perak (17).

"Sanitisation exercises were carried out at 34 government premises, 23 public spaces, 39 commercial centres, five residential areas and four supermarkets on Saturday," he said.

Since April 3, a total of 21,180 Malaysians returning from abroad had been quarantined.

"Since April 17, a total of 7,559 of them have been allowed to return home after completing mandatory quarantine," he said.

Currently, 17,265 Malaysians from abroad, including 1,155 who returned on Saturday, are quarantined at 215 centres.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.