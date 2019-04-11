Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral

The video of an elderly man looking morose and crying because his granddaughter was leaving his house after visiting him had gone viral.

"Do old people get more sensitive every day? My Tok Wan used to be tough and stern but now he is so sensitive. Whenever I want to return to Shah Alam, he would cry," wrote a Twitter user by the name of Mija.

Sinar Harian reported that Mija, who uploaded the video on Friday, said her grandfather was sad as he would only get to see her again in December.

Netizens responded by saying that the video was very touching. They also advised Mija to look after her Tok Wan as best as possible.

"He reminded me of my grandfather. I really miss him especially when watching your video," wrote Twitter user @Neesnursya.