Video of roof leak at Malaysia's KLIA airport goes viral

PETALING JAYA - A video showing a roof leak at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport's (KLIA) main terminal building has gone viral.

Kenapa dengan KLIA eh? pic.twitter.com/JyPggaBm5X — Even Dead I’m The Hero (@__loveshak) October 7, 2019

Airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, through its Facebook page, said the incident occurred at around 3.40pm on Monday (Oct 7).

At 3.40 pm today, Flying Emporium, an outlet located at the Contact Pier leading to domestic gates at KLIA Main Terminal... Posted by Malaysia Airports on Monday, October 7, 2019

"At 3.40pm today, Flying Emporium, an outlet located at the Contact Pier leading to the domestic gates at KLIA Main Terminal experienced heavy leakage from the roof due to extreme weather conditions.

"The airport operations team had acted quickly and deployed people and machinery to arrest the situation," it said in the post.