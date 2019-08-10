Video of roof leak at Malaysia's KLIA airport goes viral

An outlet located at the Contact Pier leading to the domestic gates at KLIA Main Terminal experienced heavy leakage from the roof on Oct 7, 2019.
PHOTO: Twitter/__loveshak
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA  - A video showing a roof leak at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport's (KLIA) main terminal building has gone viral.

Airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, through its Facebook page, said the incident occurred at around 3.40pm on Monday (Oct 7).

At 3.40 pm today, Flying Emporium, an outlet located at the Contact Pier leading to domestic gates at KLIA Main Terminal...

Posted by Malaysia Airports on Monday, October 7, 2019

"At 3.40pm today, Flying Emporium, an outlet located at the Contact Pier leading to the domestic gates at KLIA Main Terminal experienced heavy leakage from the roof due to extreme weather conditions.

"The airport operations team had acted quickly and deployed people and machinery to arrest the situation," it said in the post.

However, it did not state what is the "extreme weather conditions" that caused water to gush through the roof.

It added that passengers were immediately directed to one side of the area that was not affected while wet vacuum machines were deployed to suction the water from the affected area.

"The leakage stopped after 20 minutes and the situation was under control within an hour.

"We wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused to our passengers and business partners," it said, thanking the airport staff and community for their swift actions.

It added that the matter was being investigated and actions for further improvement to the infrastructure would be taken.

More about
malaysia Airports

TRENDING

Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
5 scary places to test your bravery this Spooktober that&#039;s not USS&#039;s Halloween Horror Nights
5 scary places to test your bravery this Spooktober that's not USS's Halloween Horror Nights
Netizens accuse Faye Wong&#039;s 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Netizens accuse Faye Wong's 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend&#039;s third &#039;testicle&#039;, it turns out to be a tumour
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle', it turns out to be a tumour
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
China dad tries to beat daughter&#039;s puppy to death over mounting vet bill
China dad tries to beat daughter's puppy to death over mounting vet bill
Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They&#039;re fund-raising for Children&#039;s Day
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They're fund-raising for Children's Day

LIFESTYLE

5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms &amp; other deals this week
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms & other deals this week
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar

Home Works

How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;Tastes like chestnut&#039;: Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
'Tastes like chestnut': Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
Athena Chu&#039;s fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn&#039;t afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Athena Chu's fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn't afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Walk
Police investigating accident involving 3-year-old boy along Depot Walk
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked

SERVICES