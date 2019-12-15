Villagers in remote part of Sarawak survive on biscuits as flood leaves them with no way to cook

MIRI: The floods in remote parts of interior Sarawak have left victims unable to cook as cooking gas cylinders have gone empty and the alternative - firewood - is wet from the deluge.

Flood victims are sending out messages highlighting their predicament as they are cut off from the outside world and cannot travel to towns to buy gas cylinders or replenish their empty cylinders.

The Star on Sunday (Dec 15) received a message from Kampung Kuala Tutoh where a 72-door longhouse has been inundated by 0.7m of water.

Kampung Kuala Tutoh in the upper reaches of Marudi district, is around six hours away by boat from Miri city.

There are about 500 people from the minority Lakiput ethnic group living there.

The village's Lakiput Association senior member Michael Ding said cooking is a daily dilemma now.

"We in Kampung Kuala Tutoh have run out of cooking gas.

"We cannot refill the gas cylinders as we cannot come out to the town due to the floods that have been cut off all road links.

"Travelling by boats is also dangerous as the rivers have swelled and are raging.

"Without cooking gas, we had to rely on firewood but due to the bad weather since more than two weeks ago, the source of firewood is all wet.

"We cannot cook anymore," he told the Star when contacted.

To a question, Ding said the welfare authorities have sent packages of dry food to the flooded settlement.