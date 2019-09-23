Visually impaired Malaysian student shows grit and determination

GEORGE TOWN - Being partially blind is no hindrance to Felicia Pui in her academic pursuits.

The 24-year-old scored a CGPA of 3.76 for her degree in English and won the Gold Medal Award as the best disabled final year student at Universiti Sains Malaysia.

"I am grateful for being chosen as the recipient this year.

"There are definitely challenges for someone with disabilities, but I put in a lot of effort, be it in life or my studies.

"I am not completely blind and can see light and colours.

"I have been this way since birth but I never looked at it as something that would bring me down.

"I have overcome this unavoidable circumstance," she said at a press conference held to announce this year's special awardees at the university yesterday.

With Felicia was her younger sister Andrea, 23, who is also partially blind.

"Andrea's vision is slightly better than mine but we both use the same method to study.

"We did the same course but minored in different subjects.

"We studied using soft copies, where we downloaded an app that read out the notes for us," she said, adding that the family moved to Penang from Sarawak in 2011.

Felicia, who majored in translation, said she would like to pursue a master's degree in the same field.

Andrea, on the other hand, would like to further her studies in music or the French language.

Mechanical engineering student Alexander Tan, 24, received the Royal Education Award in the non-bumiputra category.

He thanked his mother for single-handedly raising him since he was four years old.

"My mother has just recovered from a stroke four years ago. It affected the left side of her body.

"When she first had the stroke, it was a struggle for both of us.

"She worked hard on her rehabilitation and made it easier for me to go to university.