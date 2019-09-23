Visually impaired Malaysian student shows grit and determination

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
N. Trisha
The Star/Asia News Network

GEORGE TOWN - Being partially blind is no hindrance to Felicia Pui in her academic pursuits.

The 24-year-old scored a CGPA of 3.76 for her degree in English and won the Gold Medal Award as the best disabled final year student at Universiti Sains Malaysia.

"I am grateful for being chosen as the recipient this year.

"There are definitely challenges for someone with disabilities, but I put in a lot of effort, be it in life or my studies.

"I am not completely blind and can see light and colours.

"I have been this way since birth but I never looked at it as something that would bring me down.

"I have overcome this unavoidable circumstance," she said at a press conference held to announce this year's special awardees at the university yesterday.

With Felicia was her younger sister Andrea, 23, who is also partially blind.

"Andrea's vision is slightly better than mine but we both use the same method to study.

"We did the same course but minored in different subjects.

"We studied using soft copies, where we downloaded an app that read out the notes for us," she said, adding that the family moved to Penang from Sarawak in 2011.

Felicia, who majored in translation, said she would like to pursue a master's degree in the same field.

Andrea, on the other hand, would like to further her studies in music or the French language.

Mechanical engineering student Alexander Tan, 24, received the Royal Education Award in the non-bumiputra category.

He thanked his mother for single-handedly raising him since he was four years old.

"My mother has just recovered from a stroke four years ago. It affected the left side of her body.

"When she first had the stroke, it was a struggle for both of us.

"She worked hard on her rehabilitation and made it easier for me to go to university.

"I'm really happy to have graduated and to receive the award," said Tan, who used to work as a relief teacher during his holidays to make ends meet.

Tan's mother Ng Kim Looi, 57, said she was proud of her son's achievement.

"He has always worked hard and still found time to care for me."

USM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Asma Ismail said 6,338 USM graduates will be getting their scrolls during the 57th convocation ceremony this year.

"In conjunction with our 50th anniversary, we will be holding a commemorative convocation, where we will confer the Chancellor's Sustainability Award to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

"We will also confer an honorary doctorate of Sports Science to Datuk Nicol David and an honorary doctorate of Science to Nobel prize winner Dr Shuji Nakamura, among others," she said.

More about
malaysia disabilities

TRENDING

Retirement planning ads draw flak over portrayal of elderly
Retirement planning ads draw flak over portrayal of elderly
Andy Lau, Yeo Jin-goo among stars coming to Singapore this week
Andy Lau, Yeo Jin-goo among stars coming to Singapore this week
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
Cyclist, 65, in a coma after accident with e-scooter rider in Bedok North
Cyclist, 65, in a coma after accident with e-scooter rider in Bedok North
US man drowns while proposing underwater to girlfriend at Tanzanian luxury resort
US man drowns while proposing underwater to girlfriend at Tanzanian luxury resort
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
NSF recruit who became legend wasn&#039;t that fit
NSF recruit who became legend wasn't that fit
Gwen Stefani&#039;s fans were &#039;kiasu&#039; but her F1 concert was totally worth the money
Gwen Stefani's fans were 'kiasu' but her F1 concert was totally worth the money
Sentosa Merlion to be demolished: 6 things to know about the Singapore icon
Sentosa Merlion to be demolished: 6 things to know about the Singapore icon
10 traditional and modern Peranakan restaurants in Singapore for delicious Nonya food
10 traditional and modern Peranakan restaurants in Singapore for delicious Nonya food
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after hitting a deer on Upper Thomson Road
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after hitting a deer on Upper Thomson Road

LIFESTYLE

The 8 best hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The 8 best hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Where to eat in Plaza Singapura: 11 restaurants you need to try
Where to eat in Plaza Singapura: 11 restaurants you need to try
Travelling with a baby or toddler: Tips from a frequent traveller mum
Travelling with a baby or toddler: Tips from a frequent traveller mum
Free I&#039;m Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares &amp; other deals this week
Free I'm Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares & other deals this week

Home Works

8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer
House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore Girl: The result of the world&#039;s &#039;most intense&#039; cabin crew training
Singapore Girl: The result of the world's 'most intense' cabin crew training
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won&#039;t see at their wedding
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won't see at their wedding
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to &#039;blow back&#039; the haze
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to 'blow back' the haze
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he&#039;s taking selfies with all his fans
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he's taking selfies with all his fans

SERVICES