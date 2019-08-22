Wanted: Driver filmed driving fast against traffic on Malaysian road

PETALING JAYA - A driver caught on camera driving at high speed against traffic along Jalan Pandan Indah recently is being sought after by the police.

Selangor Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Supt Azman Shari'at said efforts were underway to locate and arrest the driver.

He added that the police had also recorded the statements of drivers involved in an accident with said vehicle.

Police were also checking CCTV footage taken from cameras installed along the road.

Makin ramai pemandu gila membiak di negara kita sekarang. Semoga lesen memandu dia digantung seumur hidup. Nyaris dah... Posted by funtasticko.net on Tuesday, 20 August 2019

The 45-second video that went viral on Tuesday (Aug 20) shows a white Perodua Alza being driven on the wrong side of the road along Jalan Pandan Indah around midnight.

The driver is seen driving the car at speed against the flow of traffic.