Warisan MPs pledge loyalty to Shafie, says jumping talk act of desperation

KOTA KINABALU - Eight Parti Warisan Sabah parliamentarians say they are fully behind party president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pic), amid claims that a few are leaving the party.

The MPs were Datuk Liew Vui Keong (Batu Sapi), Datuk Ignatius Dorell Leiking (Penampang), Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi (Silam), Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (Sepanggar), Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis (Kota Belud), Ma'mun Sulaiman (Kalabakan), Ahmad Hassan (Papar) and Datuk Rozman Isli (Labuan).

In a joint statement Wednesday (June 10), the eight MPs said the claims in a Harian Metro report on Tuesday (June 9) that Warisan MPs were leaving the party was baseless and entirely false.

“MPs from Parti Warisan Sabah have full confidence in the leadership of Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal, who is also the Member of Parliament for Semporna.

“We continue to stand firmly behind our Chief Minister through these trying times for our nation,” they said in the statement.

Along with Shafie, Warisan has nine MPs in Parliament.

“We remain focused on the important matters at this time. We are assisting our constituents, the state and the nation at large,” they said.

The statement said although Parliament was not in session, they would try their best to overcome the many challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MPs said that the rumours of defection reflected the “sheer desperation of the Perikatan Nasional government” to secure and maintain its razor-thin majority in Parliament before the July session, where a motion of no confidence awaits the current Prime Minister.

“This seems to have sparked an unethical 'shopping spree' of MPs of sorts. But not us.

"We will not betray the people's mandate. We stand resolute by our principles,” they said.