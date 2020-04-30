Watch: Cute Malaysian kid slays Rage Against The Machine song, Tom Morello approves

A cute video of a young Malaysian girl named Audrey singing Rage Against The Machine's Killing In The Name has gone viral, even catching the attention of the band's guitarist Tom Morello, who posted it on his social media, calling it "quite possibly the hardest cover of this song ever".

The video of Audrey singing the rock song was posted by her father Ujang Ijon on Monday, and the original Facebook post has gotten over 76,000 shares so far. A version of the video posted on YouTube has gotten more than 100,000 views at the time of writing.

Killing In The Name is one of Rage Against The Machine's signature songs, taken from the band's self-titled debut album in 1992.