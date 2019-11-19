Watch out! Sale of Mahathir's timepieces a hoax

PETALING JAYA - Dozens of people ordered luxury watches engraved with the signature of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and parted with their money, not realising that there was no such product.

However, the plan to relieve people of tens of thousands of ringgit was ordered to be halted immediately after Dr Mahathir himself was alerted, said the Prime Minister's Office.

"As soon as we got to know of it, it was stopped immediately, " said an aide to the prime minister.

The aide also said Dr Mahathir had never endorsed such watches with his signature to be sold to civil servants.

More than a fortnight ago, The Star chanced upon a brochure with an order form for a watch engraved with Dr Mahathir's signature.

The brochure was circulated among civil servants in selected departments in Putrajaya.

After checking with all parties involved, it was found that no such watch existed and that the brochure was false advertising.

When The Star checked with the organiser, purportedly a sports club for civil servants, we were told that they had stopped taking orders for the watch.

"We have stopped it because of technical reasons. We now have to return the money to those who made the orders".

"We have many who ordered but do not worry, we will have another watch on offer in the near future, " said the person whose name was listed on the brochure as the contact person.

The number was the same as the Prime Minister's Office.

Checks with civil servants showed that they, too, were told that Dr Mahathir was informed of this and that it was stopped immediately because he did not want his name to be used to make commercial profits.

"The PM was very angry, " said a source.