Water cut for over 300,000 households in Selangor over odour pollution

Stocking up: A restaurant worker storing water after learning of a water disruption in her area in Puchong Utama.
PHOTO: The Star/ Asia News Network
Sira Habibu
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA: An odour pollution has struck again in Sungai Semenyih, just three months after a previous case that led to a water cut affecting more than 300,000 households.

Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) said there was a report from Air Selangor at 7.50am yesterday about the solvent-like odour pollution in Sungai Semenyih.

"The Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant was shut down at 7.15am," it said in a statement.

This led to a shutdown of the Bukit Mahkota sewage treatment plant due to the unauthorised release of pollutants via the sewage system, LUAS said.

The authorities have ordered Indah Water Konsortium to immediately stop releasing discharge from its sewage treatment plant in Bukit Mahkota, pending a probe.

Investigations are now ongoing to verify the source of the pollution that had forced the closure of the Sungai Semenyih plant for the second time in three months.

(On Sept 28, the Sungai Semenyih treatment plant was shut down for 10 hours due to unauthorised dumping of waste into the sewer system, also in the Bukit Mahkota area. Prior to yesterday's case, there have been four major water cuts due to river pollution in Selangor.)

LUAS said that action had been taken to reduce the odour yesterday by using doses of activated carbon.

Authorities had collected water samples to verify the contaminants.

"Investigations are also carried out to ascertain the unauthorised release of substance into the sewage system in areas near Bandar Bukit Mahkota," LUAS said.

Air Selangor said that 328,957 account holders in 348 areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang were affected by this latest incident.

It had activated its Emergency Response Plan to provide assistance to affected customers.

At press time, Air Selangor had yet to confirm when the plant would be operational again.

It said consumers would be provided with up-to-date information via the Air Selangor mobile application, Facebook and its website www.airselangor.com.

More information is also available on the website of LUAS and IWK.

