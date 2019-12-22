Water cut for over 300,000 households in Selangor over odour pollution

PETALING JAYA: An odour pollution has struck again in Sungai Semenyih, just three months after a previous case that led to a water cut affecting more than 300,000 households.

Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) said there was a report from Air Selangor at 7.50am yesterday about the solvent-like odour pollution in Sungai Semenyih.

"The Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant was shut down at 7.15am," it said in a statement.

This led to a shutdown of the Bukit Mahkota sewage treatment plant due to the unauthorised release of pollutants via the sewage system, LUAS said.

The authorities have ordered Indah Water Konsortium to immediately stop releasing discharge from its sewage treatment plant in Bukit Mahkota, pending a probe.

Investigations are now ongoing to verify the source of the pollution that had forced the closure of the Sungai Semenyih plant for the second time in three months.

(On Sept 28, the Sungai Semenyih treatment plant was shut down for 10 hours due to unauthorised dumping of waste into the sewer system, also in the Bukit Mahkota area. Prior to yesterday's case, there have been four major water cuts due to river pollution in Selangor.)

LUAS said that action had been taken to reduce the odour yesterday by using doses of activated carbon.

Authorities had collected water samples to verify the contaminants.