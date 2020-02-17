Water rate for Singapore still being discussed, says Johor MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Remar Nordin
The Star/Asia News Network

PASIR GUDANG - The Federal Government will review the water rates given to Singapore under the Malaysia-Singapore Water Agreement, says Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

He said a decision would be made after Malaysia discussed the issue with Singapore.

"We have to wait for the Federal Government and Singapore's decision," he said after launching the Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) road maintenance project phase one open balloting process here yesterday.

Dr Sahruddin said his recent meeting with Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar was a routine one that he had with every minister on issues affecting Johor.

It was reported last year that the review of water rates was one of the highlights of the talks between Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong at their Leaders Retreat held in April.

Dr Mahathir was quoted as saying that resolving the long-standing issue of water price review was a priority for Malaysia.

Under the 1962 Johor River Water Agreement, Malaysia is to sell water at three sen for every 1,000 gallons.

In return, Singapore sells treated water back to Johor at 50 sen per 1,000 gallons - an arrangement which Dr Mahathir sees as no longer feasible.

The agreement provides for a review after 25 years, which Malaysia chose not to do in 1987.

Dr Mahathir raised it again in 1998 and both countries agreed to a renegotiation, but years of talks yielded no results.

The Johor River Water Agreement, which allows Singapore to draw up to 250 million gallons a day, expires in 2061.

More about
malaysia Water Resources Mahathir Mohamad

TRENDING

Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
Hong Kong police hunt armed gang who stole toilet rolls amid panic-buying frenzy
Hong Kong police hunt armed gang who stole toilet rolls amid panic-buying frenzy
SIA apologises to Suites passenger who found screw in soup
SIA apologises to Suites passenger who found screw in soup
Singapore battles coronavirus with song and dance. Here&#039;s how the Internet reacted
Singapore battles coronavirus with song and dance. Here's how the Internet reacted
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you&#039;re in your 40s
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you're in your 40s
&#039;Animals live for man&#039;: China&#039;s appetite for wildlife likely to survive virus
'Animals live for man': China's appetite for wildlife likely to survive virus
Kandie can&#039;t afford private pre-schools for their kids
Andie Chen was put in a 'really bad class', supports PSLE changes
Gossip mill: Is Felicia Chin getting married this year? - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Is Felicia Chin getting married this year? - and other entertainment news this week
How to clean your phones and devices properly without ruining them
How to clean your phones and devices properly without ruining them
Budget 2020: Cost of living package, tax rebates among measures amid coronavirus outbreak, says Heng Swee Keat
Budget 2020: Cost of living package, tax rebates among measures amid coronavirus outbreak, says Heng Swee Keat

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
A Singaporean&#039;s cheatsheet to closing time discounts
A Singaporean's cheatsheet to closing time discounts
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
Love found, love lost and everything in between: Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet

SERVICES