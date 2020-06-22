We will bring Jho Low to justice: Malaysia police

KUALA LUMPUR - Bukit Aman has not given up on the hunt for fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, with all efforts geared towards bringing him back to face justice, says Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

The Inspector-General of Police said he had tried to bring back Jho Low last year but was not successful.

"I would still work towards this goal.

"I admit that I had failed but that doesn't mean the efforts to bring him back have stopped," Abdul Hamid said in an interview.

The country's top cop said they knew where Jho Low was hiding but there were certain constraints that prevented the police from bringing the suspect back.

"There is a recent foreign news report that claimed Jho Low is supposedly in Kuwait but it was actually in 2016.

"If he is really brave, then he should come out of his hiding place," the IGP threw a challenge to him.

Abdul Hamid said he would not give up on the hunt for Jho Low, former SRC International Sdn Bhd managing director and CEO Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil and several others.

"He (Jho Low) is responsible for robbing the nation's coffers. We will not rest until he is behind bars.

"Because of him and several others, the country is laden with debts."

Abdul Hamid said the police were working behind the scene to recover the stolen funds, as well as bring back the fugitive.

The IGP also refuted claims that Jho Low had lots of money and could silence him by offering bribes.

"I cannot be bought as my mission is to serve the country and the people.

"Efforts to bring him to face justice will continue," he vowed.

Previously, the IGP said he aimed to bring Jho Low back by the end of last year in relation to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal.

But the authorities encountered difficulties over the lack of co-operation from "a foreign country" that Jho Low was believed to be hiding in.

He chided that country for its lack of sincerity, making it tough for the Malaysian police to capture Jho Low.

Abdul Hamid adding that he had reached out to his counterparts there but they refused to acknowledge the fact.

Jho Low, Nik Faisal, Eric Tan Kim Loong, Casey Tang, Jasmine Loo and Geh Choh Heng are among those wanted by the authorities since 2015 to assist in the investigation.