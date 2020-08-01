'We're doing better compared to others': Mahathir

Malaysian Prime Minister, Dr Mahathir Mohamad.
PHOTO: Reuters
The Star/Asia News Network

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia is doing well compared with the rest of the world although the people seem to feel otherwise, says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Prime Minister said this was because the government "has not been efficient in showcasing its great achievements".

"The government is not good about telling stories on what it has done. Today, a lot of people are investing in the country, but we are not announcing these investments as they come.

"If you look at the rest of the world, Latin America is not stable. In North America, you have people like President Trump who sends drones to kill people.

"Britain has problems with Brexit. Europe is not united, the Middle East has troubles and in Africa, people are being killed, " he said.

In South Asia, Dr Mahathir said Muslims were being discriminated against.

"Even in East Asia, you have North Korea and you have quarrels between Japan and South Korea.

"All in all, we are quite stable, I think. We are not fighting or killing each other, or having demonstrations in the streets with millions of people.

"Yet people here think we are not doing well. So I don't know what they think doing well means, " he told a press conference after chairing a meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption.

He was asked to comment on the findings of a survey by Merdeka Centre, which saw 61 per cent of respondents feeling that Malaysia was headed in the wrong direction.

Only 26 per cent felt the country was moving in the right direction in the survey conducted between last Nov 22 and 28.

The survey found that the economy was the biggest concern of the people, followed by leadership, administration, political and racial issues.

Dr Mahathir said Malaysia was very fortunate to have undergone a peaceful transition after the 14th General Election.

"Everything went smoothly despite the government being formed by a coalition of four parties plus others.

"We still have a functioning Cabinet that can make decisions. We have a country that is peaceful, stable and law-abiding.

"That is a great achievement, besides our progress in the economic and social fields. And now, we are taking steps to reduce disparity among the people, " he said.

