Why Malaysia's anti-corruption agency decided to go public with Najib recordings

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief, Latheefa Koya, and MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki.
PHOTO: Screengrab/The Star/Asian News Network
Mazwin Nik Anis
Nurbaiti Hamdan
Clarissa Chung
Rahimy Rahim
Joseph Kaos Jr
The Star/Asia News Network

PUTRAJAYA - Describing the content of nine audio recordings incriminating former top officials, including Datuk Seri Najib Razak, as a subversion of justice and institutions, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) says these were made public so that there would not be any more attempts to undermine independent bodies.

Its chief Latheefa Koya alleged that the audio conversations pointed to "serious power abuse, criminal conspiracy, obstruction of justice and compromising national security".

She said these were made public after MACC investigations confirmed the "absolute authenticity" of the recordings.

"There are serious issues that arose (from the conversations), including fabrication of false evidence through foreign aid and connivance, " Latheefa said.

"We want to do this revelation for the interest of the public. We do not want any more undermining of independent bodies like MACC and the Attorney General's Chambers, " she said at a press conference yesterday.

Also present was MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki.

In the room packed with media personnel, MACC played the recorded conversations, which are said to have taken place between Jan 5,2016 and July 29,2016.

There was pin-drop silence as the media gave full focus to the conversations.

"The conversations took place in the midst of a serious investigation of a mega scandal and corruption that has taken the nation up for years. Here, we are listening to conversations completely undermining the institutions that it is supposed to take care of, " said Latheefa.

She singled out former MACC chief Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed as a "brave individual".

"In this whole sordid episode of betrayal of public trust and criminality, we can be thankful there was one brave public servant who knew his duty - and that is Tan Sri Abu Kassim, " she said.

Abu Kassim stepped down as MACC chief on Aug 1,2016 and was replaced by Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad, who prior to that was a prosecutor and the head of the national revenue recovery enforcement team at the Attorney General's Chambers. He resigned on May 14,2018.Among the individuals MACC identified in the recordings were Dzulkifli, Najib's wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, former Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, Najib's former principal private secretary Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh and Najib's former aide Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin.

Latheefa refused to say how MACC had obtained them soon after the new year began, explaining that it was "quite common" for the commission to receive information from anonymous individuals.

"We have received surat layang (poison pen letters), CDs and thumb drives - that's common. Our job is not to find out so much who gave us the information, but the content, " she said.

Latheefa has also instructed her officers to hand over the recordings to the police to investigate.

To a question, Latheefa said she did not see how this revelation would affect the former prime minister's ongoing trials.

"As far as we are concerned, this is of public interest and involves serious breach of national security, " she said. "So, I don't see how this cannot be shared and I don't see how this can be prejudicial to the ongoing case."

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the police had yet to receive the recordings from MACC.

"Once we do, my officers will evaluate and analyse them before deciding on the next course of action, " he said.

More about
Najib Razak malaysian politics Corruption 1MDB

TRENDING

Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
2 women offer to adopt infant found in rubbish bin
2 women offer to adopt infant found in rubbish bin
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
R.chord Hsieh&#039;s estranged pregnant wife accuses his mistress of offering sex to get fame
R.chord Hsieh's estranged pregnant wife accuses his mistress of offering sex to get fame
No joke: Chinese man too lazy to remove winter coat tosses himself into luggage scanner
No joke: Chinese man too lazy to remove winter coat tosses himself into luggage scanner
Rats! JB mall under fire for using live hamsters in CNY decorations
Rats! JB mall under fire for using live hamsters in CNY decorations
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: &#039;Not everyone walks with you to the end&#039;
Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: 'Not everyone walks with you to the end'
Keep on rolling: Man &#039;skis&#039; on roads in CBD
Keep on rolling: Man 'skis' on roads in CBD
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger
How January babies Hong Huifang and Zoe Tay (she&#039;s turning 52!) celebrated their birthdays
How January babies Hong Huifang and Zoe Tay (she's turning 52!) celebrated their birthdays

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

A bargain shopper&#039;s guide to the cheapest finds in Johor Bahru
A bargain shopper's guide to the cheapest finds in Johor Bahru
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi&#039;s face mask
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi's face mask
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army

Home Works

9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Mum suspects 7-year-old of stealing. Turns out, he just had a side business
Mum suspects 7-year-old of stealing. Turns out, he just had a side business
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Police searching for parents of baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute

SERVICES