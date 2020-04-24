Why no charges? Cop picked up in MCO raid was on duty, says Negri Sembilan police chief

SEREMBAN - A sub-inspector found with four other men in an entertainment centre here was not charged in court with breaching the movement control order (MCO) as he was there on official duties, says the Negri Sembilan police chief.

DCP Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop (pic) said a police probe revealed that the officer from the state contingent had been instructed by his superior to carry out surveillance on gang activities.

"We have probed the case and found that the officer was asked by his superior to go to the said premises to carry out surveillance on activities of secret societies in the city.

"However, four others were eventually charged for flouting the MCO, including the owner of the centre," he said, adding that they were charged under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

DCP Mohamad made the statement in response to a viral video questioning if action would be taken against the officer following his arrest.

It is understood that the four men aged between 45 and 68 were inside the entertainment centre just before they were detained at around 9.30pm on April 3.

A police team was dispatched there following a complaint that it was operating despite the imposition of the MCO and that there were patrons inside.

Upon arrival, the cops found the premises to be locked from the inside. However, they heard music coming from inside the building.

The police team then knocked on the front and rear entrances to the premises but the door remained locked.

After 20 minutes, a man opened the back door and the police team went inside.

The viral video clip also alleged that the officer who was picked up had been collecting protection money from several outlets in the Rasah Jaya area.

To this, DCP Mohamad said police had not received any report on the matter.

"We welcome feedback from anyone including the individual in the clip, and we will investigate," he added.