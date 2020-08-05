Wife surrenders rare green iguana husband found by the roadside in Sarawak

MIRI - A rare green iguana has been surrendered to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC).

It was handed in by a woman who said that her husband had found the endangered reptile by the roadside near the city centre here.

The woman asked SFC officers to collect the iguana from her house.

The SFC team took the iguana to a nature park here for rehabilitation before they release back into the wild.

SFC chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton said Friday (May 8) that it was good that the concerned citizens had surrendered the iguana.

"The green iguana is on the international list of endangered species," he said.

He urged members of the public to alert the SFC if they have information on those capturing, hunting, trading, keeping or abusing wildlife.

They can call the SFC hotlines in Kuching (019-885 9996, 013-811 0150); Sibu (019-888 3561); Bintulu (019-822 3449, 019-833 2737); and Miri (019-822 4566, 019-829 0994).