Witness: Najib had veto power

KUALA LUMPUR - Datuk Seri Najib Razak had the power to veto ministerial-level decisions, a former Education Ministry secretary-general told the High Court here during Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor's corruption trial.

Tan Sri Dr Madinah Mohamad said Najib, who was also then finance minister, could still override her even if she exercised her discretion.

Madinah, who was under cross-examination by defence counsel Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, said this when explaining why Jepak Holdings' solar hybrid project was approved despite not meeting government guidelines.

"During direct negotiations, the guidelines should be followed but there exist situations where overriding decisions can be made by the Finance Minister under certain circumstances," she said.

Akberdin was questioning Madinah on why she signed a letter to ask the Finance Ministry to issue a Letter of Award (LOA) to grant Jepak Holdings the contract for the solar hybrid project.

The court had earlier heard that Madinah signed the LOA request letter on the last day of her service at the Education Ministry.

Madinah told the court that she did not have the power to disobey Najib's notes on a letter by Jepak Holdings on Nov 23, 2015 addressed to then education minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid to "agreed to implement".

Akberdin: You have the authority to disregard the orders?

Madinah: Yes.

Akberdin: Then, why are you making the U-turn today (in the witness statement)? "You complain about Jepak Holdings but here (in a memo written by Madinah) you supported the project?

Madinah: Back then as I have explained, I received instructions from Mahdzir to implement Najib's order so I forwarded the application to the Finance Ministry. The final decision then lies with the Finance Ministry and not the Education Ministry.