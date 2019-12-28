Woman and 8-month-old daughter killed in accident on Malaysia's North-South highway

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Imran Hilmy
The Star/Asia News Network

NIBONG TEBAL - Siti Khadijah Haron, who was killed in a six-vehicle pile-up together with her infant daughter, has been described as a good mother and friend.

"She was a prefect in school and the last time we met was in October in Kampung Bukit Goh, Kuantan.

"What I can say about her is that she was a good mother and friend.

"I hope her husband will be strong to face this episode, " said Siti Nurhabibah Mohamad Noh, 33, who is the victim's childhood friend.

During the 12.10am incident yesterday, Siti Khadijah, 33, and her eight-month-old baby Nur Qaireen Marissa Nor Azry, died after the car they were travelling in was hit by a trailer before crashing into the back of another trailer along the North-South Expressway.

Her husband Nor Azry Mohd Rosdin, 34, and two other children Nur Qisya Mardhiah Nor Azry, seven, and Mohd Qhalif Naufal Nor Azry, five, escaped with minor injuries.

It was learnt that the family was on their way to Pahang after spending time at a family reunion event in Alor Setar.

Siti Nurhabibah said she and the victim went to the same school - SMK Bukit Goh in Kuantan, and used to live in the same village.

"I could not believe it when I heard about the horrific accident from our school's WhatsApp group chat and that we had lost Siti Khadijah.

"I am still in shock, " she said.

At the Sungai Bakap Hospital, Mohd Rosdin Hasbullah, who is the victim's father-in-law, said the victims will be buried in Kuantan.

"I have to face reality and accept it as fate. Everything has been decided by Allah, " said the 62-year-old.

South Seberang Prai Selatan OCPD Supt Shafee Abdul Samad said the initial investigation showed a 39-year-old truck driver lost control of his trailer before he crashed into two other cars, including the one driven by Nor Azry.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 41(1)of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless driving.

The accident also caused a major traffic snarl which lasted for about three hours.

