Woman and son in Malaysia nabbed over 22kg of drugs worth $365,000

Photo illustration. Credit: AFP
Remar Nordin
The Star/Asia News Network

JOHOR BARU - A woman and her son were arrested for possessing 21.8kg syabu worth RM1.09 million (S$365,000) during a raid at a house in Muar.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the 46-year-old woman and her 26-year-old son were arrested at 3.40pm on Wednesday by the state Narcotic Crime Investigation Department (NCID) with the help from NCID Muar, Tangkak and Segamat.

"Based on a public tip-off, the raid team arrested the duo who are believed to have been actively distributing drugs for almost five years.

"The male suspect was previously arrested under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act in 2017 for drug trafficking, " he said, adding that the suspect was also tested positive of methamphetamine.

Comm Mohd Kamarudin said this to reporters at a press conference at the Johor Police Contingent headquarters here yesterday.

He said the female suspect did not have any previous criminal record and tested negative for drugs."Investigations are still ongoing as to where their supply came from and where they distributed it.

"Police also seized a black Perodua Myvi, " he said, adding that both suspects were currently under remand until Feb 12.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 that carries a death penalty or a life sentence if convicted.

On another matter, Comm Mohd Kamarudin said the state NCID arrested 1,846 people for various drugs offences between Jan 1 and Feb 6 this year.

Police also confiscated 226kg of drugs worth RM3.54 million besides assets worth RM1.46 million.

