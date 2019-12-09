Woman found dead in KL apartment, wrapped in blankets

PETALING JAYA - A woman was found dead, wrapped in blankets and under pillows in an apartment here on Wednesday (Sept 11).

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Nor Hidayah Ahmad.

Her father, who came by to visit, made the gruesome discovery Wednesday afternoon.

The police are currently searching for the victims ex-husband, Zulkifli Joned, from Johol in Negri Sembilan.

It is known that the victim has one child, and had been divorced from the man for around two to three months.