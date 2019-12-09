Woman found dead in KL apartment, wrapped in blankets

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Justin Zack
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - A woman was found dead, wrapped in blankets and under pillows in an apartment here on Wednesday (Sept 11).

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Nor Hidayah Ahmad.

Her father, who came by to visit, made the gruesome discovery Wednesday afternoon.

The police are currently searching for the victims ex-husband, Zulkifli Joned, from Johol in Negri Sembilan.

It is known that the victim has one child, and had been divorced from the man for around two to three months.

Residents here were shocked by the discovery, saying that there had been nothing to suggest a fight of any sort had taken place.

"I didn't even know about the incident, until our residential WhatsApp group starting to share what had happened. This is a very quiet and peaceful apartment, and I'm shocked something like this could have happened, " said a housewife, who wished to remain anonymous.

The case has been classified as murder.

More about
malaysia dead Murder/Manslaughter crime

TRENDING

Netizens &#039;bark&#039; at singer Kimberley Chen after she wore bikini when she took dogs for walk
Netizens 'bark' at singer Kimberley Chen after she wore bikini when she took dogs for walk
Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Christopher Lee didn't want kids, out of love for Fann Wong
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you're overseas
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as &#039;cold and aloof&#039;
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as 'cold and aloof'
Retired cabby dies after accident involving taxi at Ikea Alexandra
Retired cabby dies after being run over by taxi outside Ikea Alexandra
Hong Kong singer Joey Yung unable to walk freely after her 19 concerts take a toll on her
Hong Kong singer Joey Yung unable to walk freely after her 19 concerts take a toll on her
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Chinese girl, 14, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes
Chinese teen imitates viral video, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Eric Tsang&#039;s son Derek weds actress Venus Wong in Japan
Eric Tsang's son Derek weds actress Venus Wong in Japan

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 ramen, McDonald&#039;s 40 days of 1-for-1 &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 ramen, McDonald's 40 days of 1-for-1 & other deals this week
Where to go in Tokyo that&#039;s not Ginza, Shibuya or Tokyo Disneyland
Where to go in Tokyo that's not Ginza, Shibuya or Tokyo Disneyland
2020 wedding ang bao rates for hotel weddings and banquets
2020 wedding ang bao rates for hotel weddings and banquets
Haze returns to Singapore: How to protect newborns and pregnant mums
Haze returns to Singapore: How to protect newborns and pregnant mums

Home Works

It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
How to hide rooms, storage and more with &#039;invisible&#039; doors
How to hide rooms, storage and more with 'invisible' doors
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured

SERVICES