Woman found dead in KL apartment, wrapped in blankets

PETALING JAYA - A woman was found dead, wrapped in blankets and under pillows in an apartment here on Wednesday (Sept 11).
The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Nor Hidayah Ahmad.
Her father, who came by to visit, made the gruesome discovery Wednesday afternoon.
The police are currently searching for the victims ex-husband, Zulkifli Joned, from Johol in Negri Sembilan.
It is known that the victim has one child, and had been divorced from the man for around two to three months.
Residents here were shocked by the discovery, saying that there had been nothing to suggest a fight of any sort had taken place. "I didn't even know about the incident, until our residential WhatsApp group starting to share what had happened. This is a very quiet and peaceful apartment, and I'm shocked something like this could have happened, " said a housewife, who wished to remain anonymous. The case has been classified as murder.
