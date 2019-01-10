Woman injured as escalator malfunctions at Kuala Lumpur LRT station

PHOTO: KLIA2.info
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - A woman was injured during an escalator malfunction at the KL Sentral LRT station Monday evening (Sept 30).

LRT operator Prasarana Malaysia Bhd on its Rapid KL Facebook page confirmed the incident and noted that the woman was taken to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for treatment.

Prasarana said they were monitoring her condition closely to ensure that she gets the medical attention and assistance she needs, adding that the victim's family has been notified.

"The escalator is now decommissioned and an investigation has been launched immediately to identify the cause of the malfunction.

"We will issue further updates and statements on the matter when more information is available," it said on its Facebook page.

No details were given on the victim or the extent of the victim's injury.

KUALA LUMPUR, 1 OCT 2019: Rapid KL would like to provide an update on the incident involving a malfunctioning escalator...

Posted by Rapid KL on Monday, 30 September 2019
