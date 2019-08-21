Woman jumps off building in KL with kids in tow

KUALA LUMPUR - A mother allegedly threw herself and her two children off the side of a building at Laman Damai Apartments in Taman Kepong.

The woman, 34, and her daughter, seven, suffered serious injuries after falling from a height of 10 storeys during the 2.35pm incident on Monday.

The six-year-old son, however, died at the scene, said Sentul OCPD Asst Comm S. Shanmugamoorthy.

"Initial investigations show that the trio did not live in the apartment, " he said.

Police have classified the boy's death as sudden death and are investigating the case under Section 309 of the Penal Code for attempted suicide.

Those in need of someone to talk to can reach out to Befrienders, a not-for-profit organisation that provides emotional support to people who are lonely, distressed, in despair or having suicidal thoughts.

The numbers to call are Befrienders KL (03-7956 8145), Penang (04-281 5161/1108) or Ipoh (05-547 7933/79550; or e-mail sam@befrienders.org.my.

