Woman jumps off building in KL with kids in tow

PHOTO: Pexels
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - A mother allegedly threw herself and her two children off the side of a building at Laman Damai Apartments in Taman Kepong.

The woman, 34, and her daughter, seven, suffered serious injuries after falling from a height of 10 storeys during the 2.35pm incident on Monday.

The six-year-old son, however, died at the scene, said Sentul OCPD Asst Comm S. Shanmugamoorthy.

"Initial investigations show that the trio did not live in the apartment, " he said.

Police have classified the boy's death as sudden death and are investigating the case under Section 309 of the Penal Code for attempted suicide.

Those in need of someone to talk to can reach out to Befrienders, a not-for-profit organisation that provides emotional support to people who are lonely, distressed, in despair or having suicidal thoughts.

The numbers to call are Befrienders KL (03-7956 8145), Penang (04-281 5161/1108) or Ipoh (05-547 7933/79550; or e-mail sam@befrienders.org.my.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES

  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
  • Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788
  • Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222
  • Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
More about
malaysia Suicides

TRENDING

74-year-old delivery rider dies after being hit by falling glass bottle at condo party
74-year-old delivery rider dies after being hit by falling glass bottle at condo party
Vietnam movie, with 13-year-old actress in sex scenes, yanked out of cinemas in Vietnam
Movie with 13-year-old actress in sex scenes yanked out of cinemas in Vietnam
Lover&#039;s spats gone wrong: These boyfriends paid with their lives
Chinese woman stabs boyfriend to death after he called her fat
&#039;Matrix 4&#039; announced with Keanu Reeves to return as Neo
'Matrix 4' announced with Keanu Reeves to return as Neo
Fire breaks out at Singapore General Hospital after scanner overheats; 70 people evacuated
Fire breaks out at Singapore General Hospital after scanner overheats; 70 people evacuated
Boy, 9, becomes cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Boy, 9, becomes cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson weds in secret ceremony
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Cristiano Ronaldo's silly dance moves in new Shopee ad make fans cringe
Buy Jay Chou&#039;s $35m Tokyo mansion and get to meet him in person - too good to be true?
Would you buy Jay Chou's $35m Tokyo mansion to see him in person?
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Businessman sues mistress to recover &#039;$2m loan&#039; she says was a gift
Businessman sues mistress to recover '$2m loan' she says was a gift

LIFESTYLE

$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko &amp; other deals this week
$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko & other deals this week
Here&#039;s how to redeem KrisFlyer miles on over 30 partner airlines
Here's how to redeem KrisFlyer miles on over 30 partner airlines
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express &amp; more
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express & more

Home Works

7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
Woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100

SERVICES