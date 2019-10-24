Woman killed by falling tree in front of Malaysia university

PETALING JAYA - A woman was killed when heavy rain and strong winds caused a tree to fall on her in front of Universiti Malaya's (UM) main gate.

"The victim was crushed by a tree in front of the main entrance of UM.

"The victim was pronounced dead by paramedics. Aside from the death, three cars that were nearby were also damaged," said the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department in a statement on Wednesday (Oct 23).

The statement added that the body of the deceased has been handed over to the police for further action.

Brickfields OCPD Asst Comm Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin said the victim has been identified as a 41-year-old Indonesian woman.

"We believe the woman was walking out of the university when the incident occurred.

"Three cars were also crushed by the fallen tree," he said.