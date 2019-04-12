Woman in Malaysia arrested for allegedly abusing grandson

SIBU - A 40-year old woman has been arrested for allegedly abusing her one-year-old grandson at her Jalan Ding Lik Kong on Dec 1.

Sibu OCPD Asst Comm Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said that the woman and her 23-year old son were picked up from their home a day after the child's mother lodged a police report.

He said that the suspect was taking care of the victim as his single mother is working after both his parents had divorced and added that the boy is the third of three children in the family.

"On November 29, the complainant went to the suspect's home to pick up her son and shocked was shocked to find injuries on his body," said ACP Stanley.

He added that doctors at Sibu Hospital who examined the child found that his right leg and right arm were broken and he had bruises on his face, neck and a wound on his lips.

ACP Stanley said that the victim's mother lodged a police report on Sunday (Dec 1) and that the two suspects have since been remanded for five days to assist with the investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.