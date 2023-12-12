Woman in Malaysia can't afford $250 trip to husband's wake, gets free ride from stranger

Ask and you shall receive.

But many people are too shy to ask for favours, especially from strangers.

However, a woman was at her wit's end when she could not afford the ride she needed to attend her husband's wake in another state in Malaysia.

The widow needed to go north to Seremban in Negeri Sembilan from Skudai in Johor. The trip on Grab would cost her RM874 (S$250) — which she did not have.

The journey from Johor to Negeri Sembilan by car takes more than three hours.

On Dec 9, the widow posted on Facebook that she and her son were looking to hitch a ride to Seremban to attend the wake. There were netizens who offered to drive the widow and her son for a fraction of the Grab fare — RM1,000, an amount she still could not afford.

Other netizens suggested that the woman post her request in a private driver group on Facebook, which she did.

A man responded to her post, asking her what she could afford. But when she revealed that she did not have much, he said he would drive her and her son to their destination for free.

The driver said he was headed for his hometown, which is close to Seremban.

At about 10pm that same day, the woman updated her Facebook post to say she was given a ride by the good Samaritan. She wrote: "Thank you for allowing me to see my husband one last time," and shared photos of herself with her late husband.

The man, who is not a Grab driver, humbly told China Press: "I really don't think sending them there is a big deal, I was heading home anyway."

