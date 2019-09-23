Woman in Malaysia collapses, dies after seeing group smash car outside her home that was later razed

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Manjit Kaur
The Star/Asia News Network

IPOH - Unable to take the shock of seeing some unknown men smashing a car parked outside her house on Jalan New Delhi in Buntong here, 44-year-old house owner M. Abiramy fainted and was confirmed dead at a hospital later.

Her eldest son, N. Nineswaran, 29, said at the time of the incident on Sunday (Sept 22) night, only his mother and three younger sisters were at home.

Nineswaran said his father, two other brothers, and himself were out at the time. He was informed that a group of men on motorcycles came to the house at about 7pm and started to smash his brother's car that was parked outside.

"My mother saw the commotion, panicked, and fainted a few moments before being rushed to the hospital. She was later declared dead by a doctor at the hospital.

Nineswaran claimed he had no idea who the assailants were, and why they had carried out the act.

"I will leave it to the police to investigate the matter, as right now the family members are mourning our mother's death, " he said.

A neighbour, who declined to be named, said she saw about four men on two motorcycles smashing the car parked outside the house.

And things took another turn for the worse for the family members, who were at the hospital, when the same people came back to the site and broke into the house.

"They started smashing the things inside the house, before setting it on fire. Later they came outside, and also set fire to the car, before leaving, " she said, adding that the deceased had been selling breakfast on the main road nearby for the past 10 years.

The Perak Fire and Rescue Department's forensic unit investigation officer Norazlina Robak'aee said statements from witnesses were taken, and samples from the scene were sent to a lab to be analysed.

"The department received a distress call on the fire at about 8.38pm on Sunday night, and the fire was completely put out at about 10.24pm, " she added.

Buntong assemblyman A. Sivasubramaniam, who was at the site, said he would pay for the funeral expenses.

"I have also requested the state Welfare Department to assist the family, especially in finding temporary shelter, " he added.

