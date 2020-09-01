Woman in Malaysia sends nude photo in loan application

An engineer in Kuantan became the latest victim of an online blackmail scam after sending her nude photo to a syndicate for "loan approval".

Harian Metro reported that the 29-year-old first discovered the syndicate's loan advertisements on Facebook in early December 2019.

"The woman handed over a copy of her identity card, salary statement, bank account statement, utility bill and a nude picture of herself to the suspect for the purpose of getting a loan, " said Pahang Commercial Crimes Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof.

The victim then received a WhatsApp message from the syndicate on Christmas Day agreeing to lend her RM5,000 (S$1650).

Shortly after, the syndicate threatened to leak the victim's nude photograph if she did not transfer money to its contact person.

Within a span of five days, the victim made 13 transactions to three different bank accounts.

Despite paying RM17,985, the syndicate still demanded an additional RM15,000.

The victim refused and filed a police report at the Kuantan district police headquarters on Monday.