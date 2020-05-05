Woman trader in Malaysia latest to be duped of over $260,000 in phone scam

SEREMBAN - Despite numerous reminders from the police, the public are still falling prey to scammers.

In a latest case here, a 61-year-old trader was cheated of RM802,800 (S$264,000) in a phone scam.

Negri Sembilan commercial crimes chief Supt Aibee Ab Ghani said the victim received a call from a person, claiming to be from a courier company at around 2pm on April 4.

"The caller told the victim that there was a parcel containing her identification card and credit cards and that it was being sent from Sabah.

"Her call was transferred to another man, claiming to be 'Sjn Yeow' from the Sabah police contingent," he said.

Supt Aibee said the victim was told she was under investigations for a drug-related and money laundering case and that she could face life imprisonment upon conviction.

He said the victim was then asked to open a new bank account and to transfer all her cash there.

"The scammer convinced the victim that it was to allow the authorities to investigate if the cash was not from ill-gotten gains or other criminal activities.

"After opening the account, the victim was asked to provide the details to one 'Insp Ku' through a mobile number," he said.

Supt Aibee said the victim transferred RM352,900 on April 8 and another RM258,600 on April 14 into the new account as instructed.

On April 20, the victim issued a cheque for RM108,600, which was also credited into the new account and on April 27, the victim banked in RM22,700, followed by another RM60,000, two days later.

"After having remitted RM802,800 into the new account, the victim realised that she had been cheated as numerous attempts to contact the suspects were unsuccessful," he said, adding that she lodged a police report on Monday (May 4).

Supt Aibee said the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.