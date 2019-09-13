Woman was smothered to death, says cops after body found wrapped in blankets at KL apartment

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Justin Zack
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - A post-mortem has concluded that a woman, who was found dead and wrapped in blankets at an apartment, was smothered to death.

District police chief Asst Comm Mohd Zani Che Din, when contacted on Thursday (Sept 12), said that the exact cause of 28-year-old Nor Hidayah Ahmad's death has been identified as "asphyxiation due to smothering".

"The post-mortem was conducted today from 10.45am to 4pm. Exterior examinations on the victim showed that the injuries on the head were caused by being hit by a blunt object, however, it (the injuries) was not serious. There were also bruises on the right hand," he said.

The single mother was found dead on Wednesday (Sept 11) afternoon in her apartment at Prima Damansara.

Her body had been wrapped in blankets.

A foul stench from the apartment unit led to the discovery of her body when her father came to visit.

The police are currently searching for her ex-husband, Zulkifli Joned, from Johol in Negri Sembilan, to assist in the investigation.

Her death has been classified as murder.

