Woman who drove against traffic on Malaysia road arrested

The woman who was caught driving at high speed against traffic along Jalan Pandan Indah in a viral video has been arrested.

Selangor Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Supt Azman Shari'at said the arrest was made on Wednesday (Aug 21) after the 27-year-old driver presented herself at the Ampang Jaya police station.

"The driver confessed to being the person in the video.

"She was driving against the flow of traffic while going home because she had entered the wrong lane.

"She then panic and continued driving in hopes of exiting the lane as quickly as possible," he said when contacted Thursday (Aug 22).

Supt Azman added that a urine test conducted on the driver came back negative.

She is currently out on police bail.

The 45-second video, which went viral on Tuesday (Aug 20), shows a white Perodua Alza being driven on the wrong side of the road along Jalan Pandan Indah around midnight.

