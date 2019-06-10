Work hard, don't be dependent on others, Mahathir tells Malays

SHAH ALAM - The Malays must work hard and strengthen their position in order to be strong and respected by others, says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Prime Minister said that the community had become dependent on others, who have now progressed further than the Malays.

He said the same was happening with Malays refusing to do many jobs, most of which are being filled by foreign labour.

"This is the reality and as long as we cannot accept reality, our dignity cannot be redeemed," said Dr Mahathir in his typical no-holds-barred style at the Malay Dignity Congress here Sunday (Oct 6).

According to the Dr Mahathir, the task of restoring the Malay dignity lies with themselves.

He added that in spite of Malaysia belonging to the Malays, history would tell how the Malays had declined to shoulder the burden of striving towards the growth of their nation.

"Today we find we have to share with others. Why? Because we are not willing to shoulder the burden as a liberated race.

"Because we cannot shoulder everything, others came in when they saw the opportunities," he said.

He said if one looked at other countries, one would notice that the racial composition was not as diversified as Malaysia.

The Prime Minister said the 60 per cent of the population were Malays and that too was split.

He said the government would have to take into consideration the feelings of other races as it risks losing the elections if it does not.