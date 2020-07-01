World's longest water slide in Penang set to thrill again

GEORGE TOWN - The world’s longest water slide at Escape Theme Park in Teluk Bahang is all ready to welcome thrill seekers again.

Spanning 1,111m and certified by Guinness World Records, the slide takes one down through 20 turns and five loops from the forested land located 70m from the ground, or the height of a 23-storey building, before ending at the park’s swimming pool some 600m away.

The slide will be among 40 attractions in the park to reopen for rides after the government announced that theme parks will be allowed to reopen their doors in July.

The park’s CEO Sim Choo Kheng said visitors could expect more trees and larger plants around the park after the three-month closure and that the workers had given the place a thorough clean-up.

Only 1,000 visitors are allowed into the park at any one time to ensure social distancing.