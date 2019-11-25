WWF: Sumatran rhino Iman's death a desperate wake-up call to all

KOTA KINABALU - The death of Iman, Malaysia's last Sumatran rhino, is a desperate wake-up call to all, says World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Malaysia.

"It signifies the complete loss of the Sumatran rhino in the country and the hope of ever seeing this species in the wild is forever gone, " said WWF-Malaysia chief executive officer Sophia Lim.

The focus now, she said, was to help other endangered species thrive and to eliminate threats to wildlife.

"There must be better policies and stronger legislation on wildlife conservation, " she said.

Iman, which was captured in 2014, died on Saturday at the Borneo Rhino Sanctuary.

Estimated to be about 25 years old, Iman had been ailing and losing weight with tumours growing inside her body.

Lim said WWF would continue working with various government agencies to coordinate implementation efforts on the ground that would hopefully curb the loss of more wildlife.

Some of the biggest threats to wildlife include poaching and the illegal wildlife trade where species like tigers, banteng, pangolins, sun bears and elephants face daily risks.

"While we must collectively address the threat of poaching, we must also work on saving the natural habitats that harbour our wildlife species, " she said.