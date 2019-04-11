Young Malaysians becoming millionaires after selling illicit vape liquids

Harian Metro reported that some people had apparently become young millionaires with their own private jets and sailboats after selling illicit vape liquids containing nicotine.

The unlicensed flavoured vape liquids produced in Malaysia are exported to Canada, Chile, Pakistan, Colombia and Mexico.

A Health Ministry spokesperson said the manufacturing of flavoured vape liquids was on the rise in Malaysia, with those involved reaping huge profits.

The source said the manufacturers only needed to smuggle in nicotine liquids.

"Investigation showed that each gallon of nicotine equivalent to 3.785 litres can be used to produce about 400,000 bottles of flavoured vape liquids.

"Each small bottle of vape liquid is produced using a capital of RM3 (S$0.98) or RM5 before being sold at between RM30 and RM50 each to customers. The price can increase by manifold if exported overseas," said the source.

The ministry had advised sellers, distributors, manufacturers and importers to stop all manufacturing, distribution and sale of such flavoured vape liquids.