Youth PKR leaders seek no-confidence vote against Anwar

Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Anwar Ibrahim.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Move followed by counter move seemed to be the order of the day as the power play between the camps supporting Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy Azmin Ali moved into high gear ahead of the party meeting next week.

The latest move came from PKR youth leaders aligned to Mr Azmin.The five are calling for a motion of no-confidence against Mr Anwar.

The group claimed they were ashamed of persistent attempts to kick out leaders perceived as not being supportive of the leadership.

'EXTREME ACTION'

"Initially, there were attempts to force the deputy president (Azmin) and vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin to resign.

"Then the disciplinary board took extreme action by sacking senior MPP leader Zakaria Abdul Hamid only on suspicion of graft.

"Then the elected permanent youth chairman and his deputy were unceremoniously sacked using unacceptable excuse of age limit although they were within the eligible age limit during the wing elections last year," said the group.

The counter move came from a senior leader in PKR aligned with Mr Anwar.

PKR central leadership council member Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid said he could propose a motion to sack Mr Azmin, party deputy president, and his allies on grounds they had been absent from party meetings for more than three times in a row without a valid excuse.

"If they want to call for a motion of no-confidence against the party president who did not breach the party constitution, I too can retaliate by pushing a motion to sack Azmin, vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin, and deputy youth chief Hilman Idham," he said yesterday.

