Zam-zam water worth over $819,000 seized in Malaysia

PORT KLANG - Selangor Customs foiled an attempt by three companies to smuggle in 112,560 litres of zam-zam water worth over RM2.5 million (S$819,000) at West Port recently.

Customs assistant director-general (enforcement) Datuk Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir said 38,850 litres of zam-zam water with an estimated value of RM874,125 in 3,885 10-litre bottles were found on Oct 7 in two containers with cargo declared as food from the Middle East.

On Dec 16,73,710 litres in similar bottles with an estimated value of RM1.65 million were found in three containers declared as household goods.

"Zam-zam water is prohibited from being exported by Saudi Arabia. The three companies involved didn't have a permit from the Health Department to bring it in either.

"It is being sold a lot in the country but the purity can't be ascertained. We need to highlight this to prevent people from being conned," he said.

Zam-zam water is drawn from a well located within the compound of Masjidil Haram in Mecca.

Abdul Latif said the company directors as well as a delivery company director were being investigated under the Customs Act 1967 and Excise Act 1976.

Meanwhile, he said Selangor Customs busted a syndicate involved in smuggling alcohol and cigarettes at Port Klang recently.

On Dec 17,27,209 litres of alcohol in tins and bottles, with an estimated value of RM136,046 and duty worth RM425,145, were found hidden in a container with content declared as water jet machines in a warehouse.

On Dec 19, at North Port, nine million sticks of cigarettes with an estimated value of RM720,000 and duty worth RM4.15 million were found in a container with cargo declared as personal essentials.