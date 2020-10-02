10 condos under $1.2m for small families (with floor plans)

These days, plenty of condos have one or two-bedders with a low quantum (and a sky-high price per square foot).

Gone are the days when we “built them big”, or with an eye toward families instead of expatriate tenants, students, etc.

Well the good news is that family-friendly, affordable condos still exist; you just need to know where to look.

At Stacked, we’ve hunted down three-bedders with average prices at $1.2 million or under, placing these within reach of most HDB upgraders. Check these out:

Note: average prices are based on transactions since January 2020

1. Eastwood Green

Average price psf: $912

Average quantum: $1.07 million (1,173 sq.ft.)

Address: Jalan Greja (District 16)

Tenure: 99-years from 1995

Completion date: 1998

Total units: 72 units

PHOTO: Eastwood Green

Key points to note:

Eastwood Green is a small condo; in fact, this four-storey development has only 72 units. This will also appeal to some buyers who are on a tight budget, but still want boutique developments.

Note that even the smallest two-bedders here are 979 sq.ft., with a quantum of about $950,000. Some families may consider this to be sufficient space (just for comparison, a four-room flat is about 1,027 sq.ft.).

As a matter of convenience, there’s a Cold Storage just across the street at Eastwood Centre.

While the space and exclusivity are good for the price, there are some notable drawbacks: this condo is only near one school (Bedok South Secondary School), there aren’t others within a one-kilometre radius.

It’s also far from any MRT station: the nearest one is Tanah Merah MRT, which most people would consider beyond reasonable walking distance; it’s well over 20 minutes on foot.

Many stalls at the Bedok Food Centre near this condo are – as a matter of this writer’s subjective opinion – overpriced.

2. The Quartz

Average price psf: $1,013

Average quantum:

$1.145 million (1,195 sq. ft and 1,130 sq.ft.)

$1.088 million (1,066 sq.ft.)

Address: Compassvale Bow (District 19)

Tenure: 99-years from 2005

Completion date: 2009

Total units: 625

PHOTO: The Quartz

Key points to note:

The Quartz has always been a favourite among families, even in its initial launch. The main reason – as with most condos on this list – is the low quantum for the amount of space you’re getting.

On top of the price, The Quartz is within one kilometre of multiple schools – Punggol. North Vista, and Palm View (all Primary Schools).

The development is also only about 220 metres from Buangkok MRT station, and about 10 minutes from Punggol Park.

That said, this is not for families who want to be in a bustling urban area. Shopping and entertainment are scarce here; if your family prefers big malls and entertainment, this is probably the wrong choice.

3. Aquarius by the Park

Average price psf: $906

Average quantum:

$940,000 to $1.13 million (1,227 sq.ft.)

Address: Bedok Reservoir View (District 16)

Tenure: 99-years from 1996

Completion date: 2001

Total units: 720

PHOTO: Aquarius by the Park

Key points to note:

The units here are big (larger than your typical 5-room flat size of 1,184 sq.ft.), despite having a quantum that can fall below $1 million.

There are multiple schools within a one-kilometre radius of this condo, including Bedok Green Secondary School, Red Swastika School, Yu Neng Primary, and St. Anthony’s Canossian Primary and Secondary schools.

Bedok Reservoir MRT is also reasonably close by, at around a six-minute walk.

The development is also close to Bedok Reservoir, which is the main highlight of this area. This is for water sports, bicycling, walking trails, etc.

Age, a lack of nearby shopping, and being in a fringe region come with the package though.

4. Maysprings

Average price psf: $896

Average quantum:

$1.09 million (1,313 sq.ft.)

$1.07 million (1,292 sq.ft.)

Address: Petir Road (District 23)

Tenure: 99-years from 1994

Completion date: 1998

Total units: 636

PHOTO: Maysprings

Key points to note:

Maysprings’ main draw is being adjacent to the Bukit Panjang MRT station – this makes it the most accessible out of the D23 condos. There is also a bus interchange connected to the Hillion Mall, across the road from this condo.

There are also six schools nearby: Zhenghua, Bukit Panjang, and Westview Primary Schools, as well as Fajar Secondary School, Assumption Pathway School, and West View Primary School.

Another interesting point to note is that the average quantum, for units of 800 to 900 sq.ft., is only about $750,000. That may appeal to families who consider this sufficient living space.

Convenient, sizeable, and close to schools, this is quite the gem for those who don’t mind older developments.

But we should warn you: we’ve heard rumours of en-bloc attempts at Maysprings, as far back as end-2018. At the time of writing we don’t know if Covid-19 has put a freeze on this, or how things are progressing.

If you’re interested in this property, contact us on Facebook at the time you read this – we’ll try to update you on how things are progressing.

5. Mi Casa

Average price psf: $890

Average quantum:

$1.18 million to $1.2 million (1,324 sq. ft.)

$1.04 to $1.15 million (1,259 sq. ft.)

Address: Choa Chu Kang Ave. 3 (District 23)

Tenure: 99-years from 2008

Completion date: 2012

Total units: 457 units

PHOTO: Mi Casa

Key points to note:

Mi Casa caused a lot of split opinions even when it was launched. Some were surprised at the price, given the less developed location in Choa Chu Kang.

On the other hand, units at Mi Casa have always been spacious relative to the price. You’d be hard pressed to find a 1,300+ sq.ft. unit for under $1.2 million these days.

In terms of schools, South View and Teck Whye Primary schools are both nearby, with Choa Chu Kang Primary school barely being within the one-kilometre radius.

Choa Chu Kang and Teck Whye Secondary are also close by, and Pioneer JC is about 700 metres from Mi Casa.

Mi Casa is roughly a seven-minute walk to the Choa Chu Kang MRT station, which is also near Lot One mall.

6. Simei Green

Average price psf: $747

Average quantum:

$955,000 – $958,000 (1,249 sq.ft.)

$966,000 (1,399 sq.ft.)

Address: Simei Street 4 (District 18)

Tenure: 99-years from 1996

Completion date: 1999

Total units: 602 units

PHOTO: Simei Green

Key points to note:

Condo units here are huge given the price point, and the location is quite convenient. Simei Green is just about an eight-minute walk to Simei MRT station, which is also where you’ll find Eastpoint Mall.

One notable advantage is the number of nearby childcare facilities, such as Moriah Child Care & Development centre, My Jolly Educare, and Eureka Schoolhouse.

Families who have healthcare concerns will also appreciate that Changi General Hospital is nearby.

In terms of schools though, it’s more limited than many on this list. Changkat Changi Primary and Secondary schools are the only ones nearby for children and teens. For tertiary education, SUTD is about a 12-minute walk away.

One issue with this development is that it’s getting on in years; and the façade and facilities do show their age.

This, along with its leasehold status, may put off some buyers despite the considerable size and low quantum.

7. The Madeira

Average price psf: $796

Average quantum:

$1 million (1,356 sq.ft.)

$980,000 (1,249 sq.ft.)

Address: Bukit Batok Street 31 (District 23)

Tenure: 99-years from 2000

Completion date: 2003

Total units: 456 units

PHOTO: The Madeira

Key points to note:

If you follow the property market, you’re bound to find this name familiar. In the early 2000’s, a common opinion on many internet forums was that The Madeira is one of the best priced condos on the west side.

Even today, an average of $796 psf is a price that’s hard to beat – especially since the condo is under 300 metres (about a five minute walk) from Bukit Gombak MRT station.

There’s also five schools within a kilometre radius, including Dazhing Lianhua, and St Anthony’s Primary School; Hillgrove and Swiss Cottage Secondary schools make up the other two. Notably, Dazhong Primary is just across the road, so any children going there can sleep in.

The area is quite bare of retail options, although there’s a Giant supermarket that’s just across from it. This is somewhat made up by the MRT being so close.

8. Regent Grove

Average price psf: $665

Average quantum:

$955,000 (1,475 sq.ft.)

$815,000 (1,259 sq.ft.)

Address: Choa Chu Kang North 7 (District 23)

Tenure: 99-years from 1997

Completion date: 2000

Total units: 553 units

PHOTO: Regent Grove

Key points to note:

Regent Grove has six schools within a one-kilometre radius: Yew Tee, Unity, and Kranji Primary schools, followed by Unity and Regent Secondary schools. De La Salle School is the furthest out (830 metres).

Regent Grove is a five-minute walk to Yew Tee MRT station, where there’s also a Fair Price supermarket. Yew Tee Shopping Centre is also around this area, being the main mall that serves the neighbourhood.

The facilities are a little dated here; the pool and playground are quite small, even by the standards of older condos.

This condo is more for unit size, and proximity to the schools / MRT. Buyers who are emphatic about facilities may not be too impressed, even given the price point.

9. Savannah Condopark

Average price psf: $769

Average quantum:

$1.15 million (1,453 sq. ft.)

$918,000 (1,238 sq.ft.)

$857,000 (1,023 sq.ft.)

Address: Simei Rise (District 18)

Tenure: 99-years from 2000

Completion date: 2005

Total units: 648 units

PHOTO: Savannah Condopark

Key points to note:

Usually when condos take on strong themes, such as the Savannah, the development “ages out” fast as the novelty wears off. Luckily this hasn’t happened at Savannah Condopark, which still retains its cool theme-park feel with cave waterfall slides and animal furnishings.

There are two main drawbacks here. The first is that only three schools are nearby: East Spring Primary and Secondary Schools, and Ngee Ann Secondary school.

The second is the distance to MRT stations. Upper Changi and Simei MRT are over 18 minutes away on foot. Shopping options, like East Point Mall, are equally far; so this is best for families who drive.

10. Parc Oasis

Average price psf: $901

Average quantum:

$1.03 million to $1.18 million (1,227 sq. ft.)

$945,000 (1,076 sq. ft.)

Address: Jurong East Ave 1 (District 22)

Tenure: 99-years from 1991

Completion date: 1994

Total units: 950 units

PHOTO: Parc Oasis

Key points to note:

Parc Oasis is close to seven schools: Jurong, Yuhua, and Fuhua Primary Schools. Also nearby are Shuqun, Yuhua, Crest, and Bukit Batok Secondary Schools.

The condo is also just across from the Chinese Gardens MRT station, providing quick access to the East-West line.

This makes it a fairly convenient location, even though it’s further from the heart of Jurong East than some families may prefer: Westgate Mall, J Cube, and the Jurong East MRT are almost two kilometres away.

Another concern was a previous issue in 2013, over shortfalls in the maintenance fund; maintenance can climb for such a large and ageing development (950 units).

Nonetheless, Parc Oasis has benefitted from the rise of Jurong East in general; and it’s still a draw to families who need both space, and access to one of the nearby schools.

Reasonably sizeable yet affordable condos can be found in Singapore; but you may have to grapple with age and lease decay concerns.

Many of the larger condo units were built 20 to 30 years ago; these are huge compared to new launch counterparts.

However, you do need to work out your long-term plans; bear in mind that en-bloc sales are not guaranteed, and condos nearing the 40-year mark can see falling gains.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.