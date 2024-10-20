10 rare spacious condos in Singapore that offer the most space per resident

With Singapore's population recently hitting a record six million, finding condos with spacious grounds is becoming increasingly appealing.

One of the most common frustrations among upgraders is that some condos don't feel like a true upgrade-despite the addition of facilities, the high-density blocks and large number of units can make it feel just as crowded as their previous home.

However, it's not just about the size of the land a condo sits on. The real measure of comfort is density.

Many of the newer mega-developments boast over 1,000 units, and despite their expansive grounds, they often still feel crowded. No one enjoys competing for facilities like tennis courts, BBQ pits, or the clubhouse, where waitlists can be long.

For those of you who are sensitive to this, you might want to consider some of the condos below: they have the lowest resident population per square foot, and bring about a higher degree of privacy.

The least densely populated condos in Singapore

Project Land Size (Sq Ft) No. of Units Sq Ft Per Unit Astrid Meadows 591,788 208 2,845 Loyang Valley 852,630 362 2,355 Faber Garden Condominium 544,632 233 2,337 Sommerville Park 855,881 456 1,877 Thomson View Condominium 540,434 254 2,128 Grande Vista 608,709 292 2,085 Regency Park 506,775 292 1,736 Hillcrest Arcadia 442,235 272 1,626 Cashew Heights Condominium 953,283 596 1,599 Far Horizon Gardens 431,622 270 1,599

The least dense condos on the list

1. Astrid Meadows

Astrid Meadows is rather unique, as this freehold, 208-unit condo is situated along Coronation Road. This area is almost entirely dominated by larger landed housing (mostly semi-detached units), so it does stick out in the area. This also means that this is probably one of the least dense residential areas that you'd find around.

Now when we encounter projects like this (i.e., small condos nestled in landed enclaves), they're almost always boutique condos with a bare minimum of facilities; but Astrid Meadows has the full suite of condo features, including the pool, gym, tennis court, clubhouse, etc. Developments like this, which truly combine condo features and low-density living, are a scarcity.

The trade-off for this level of space and privacy is the inaccessibility. Like most high-end landed enclaves, the entire point of staying here is to be exclusive, and maintain a distance from noisy MRT stations, malls, and so forth; so you pretty much have to drive or use cabs.

Also note that with a car, the convenience of the location improves exponentially. Holland V is just a few minute's drive away, as is The Star Vista mall. There's also a Cold Storage at Jelita Shopping Centre that's very close by, although we understand there are ongoing attempts to sell or redevelop the mall.

As with the age of the property, the units here are large (some of which go up to more than 6,000 sq ft). So with the bigger sizes and corresponding current psf prices of more than $2k, expect prices to be pricey.

Recent transactions

Condo Price Size (Sq Ft) $PSF Date ASTRID MEADOWS $8,680,000 3,800 $2,284 30/4/24 ASTRID MEADOWS $2,960,000 1,690 $1,752 25/4/24 ASTRID MEADOWS $7,050,000 2,745 $2,568 28/3/24 ASTRID MEADOWS $6,700,000 2,745 $2,441 27/3/24 ASTRID MEADOWS $6,050,000 2,745 $2,204 13/12/23

2. Loyang Valley

Loyang Valley is a leasehold condo dating back to 1985, hence the surprisingly low prices for the large units. There are 1,900+ sq ft units here that transact at just $1.82 million, while the smaller 1,400+ sq ft units (still huge by today's standards) have sold for a mere $1.4 million. If you prize spaciousness over resale value, and you want privacy, this is one of the few affordable options in the 2024 market.

That said, Loyang is a love-it or hate-it location. Some love the serenity, others find it too laid back and dull. But before you dismiss Loyang Valley for its "ulu" location, hear us out: in about five years from now (around 2029), the Loyang MRT station (CRL) will be practically across the road from this condo.

At that point, it will just be two stops to Pasir Ris MRT, where you'd have access to White Sands and Pasir Ris Mall — the major malls servicing the area. In the meantime though, you'll have to take bus 109 to Loyang Point for most of your eating, groceries, and shopping.

Overall accessibility is also not as bad as it first appears, if you don't mind using buses to get to the Pasir Ris MRT (the bus stop with the relevant services is just outside the condo).

Also note that Loyang Valley is very close to Changi Airport, making it convenient for aviation industry workers. This is a bit of a double-edged sword though, as proximity to the airport likely means height restrictions, which could limit en-bloc prospects. So again, Loyang Valley is mainly for own-stay use, and for buyers who aren't focused on resale prospects.

Recent transactions

Condo Price Size (Sq Ft) $PSF Date LOYANG VALLEY $1,400,000 1,421 $985 30/7/24 LOYANG VALLEY $1,820,000 1,905 $955 6/5/24 LOYANG VALLEY $1,500,000 1,507 $995 15/4/24 LOYANG VALLEY $1,758,000 1,959 $897 5/3/24 LOYANG VALLEY $1,030,000 1,055 $976 5/2/24

3. Faber Garden Condominium

Faber Garden is situated right across from Lower Pierce Reservoir Park to its west, and has the large Bishan — Ang Mo Kio Park to its north. This is fantastic for homebuyers who love greenery, cycling, jogging trails, etc. And whilst Faber Garden is an old condo (built in 1984), this is somewhat mitigated by its freehold status.

The lower density is precisely a result of its age. Like many condos built in the '80s, developers at the time built the units big. The smallest units we've seen in transactions here are a generous 1,570+ sq ft, often reaching a quantum of around $2.85 million; but some units go up to a whopping 2,820+ sq ft.

We doubt prices will come down, as Faber Garden is one of the rare condos that overlooks a landed area, has access to green spaces, and is close to Brighthill MRT station (TEL, CRL).

As with most lower-density areas, the surroundings are a bit light on retail and (non-outdoors) entertainment; but the nearby train station makes it easy to find that elsewhere.

Recent transactions

Condo Price Size (Sq Ft) $PSF Date FABER GARDEN CONDOMINIUM $2,892,588 1,572 $1,841 2/8/24 FABER GARDEN CONDOMINIUM $2,850,000 1,572 $1,814 21/6/24 FABER GARDEN CONDOMINIUM $3,350,000 1,873 $1,789 5/4/24 FABER GARDEN CONDOMINIUM $2,820,000 1,679 $1,679 13/3/24 FABER GARDEN CONDOMINIUM $2,820,000 1,711 $1,648 7/7/23

4. Somerville Park

While it's coming along in years (built in 1985), there was a time when Sommerville Park was one of the Holland V properties that other nearby condos were compared to.

This freehold, 456-unit project isn't the most stylish project — especially not in contrast with newer neighbours like Hyll on Holland. But it's still in a prime location, being minutes from Holland V and the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

While it's not in direct walking distance to Holland V, nearby bus services like 7 will go directly there; and if you choose to drive it will probably take less than five minutes. It's similarly close to areas like Dempsey Hill or the Botanic Gardens, so this may be your dream location if you like prestigious, high-end enclaves.

Even the smallest units here are at least around 620+ sq ft, sizeable enough for couples; and these can go for around $1.35 million. The larger family units can go to 1,940+ sq ft, with the quantum reaching around $4 million or above; but that's mostly to be expected for a big condo unit in District 10. You also have townhouses here, for those that are looking for more spacious landed living in a gated community.

One minor aesthetic drawback: Somerville Park's facade does show its age, and it really doesn't look like a District 10 luxury condo, even though it has a fitting price and location.

Recent transactions

Condo Price Size (Sq Ft) $PSF Date SOMMERVILLE PARK $1,350,000 624 $2,162 29/8/24 SOMMERVILLE PARK $1,250,000 624 $2,002 27/8/24 SOMMERVILLE PARK $2,900,000 1,302 $2,227 7/8/24 SOMMERVILLE PARK $2,350,000 1,066 $2,205 25/7/24 SOMMERVILLE PARK $3,950,000 1,948 $2,027 11/7/24

5. Thomson View Condominium

Before we get into this: how do you feel about circular buildings and layouts?

Because Thomson View is an '80s-era project (1987), which was a time when being circular was in vogue. This 206-unit leasehold development has all the novelty and drawbacks that brings: the units have wedge or fan-shaped layouts, which are a challenge in interior design (expect a lot of custom work to accommodate this).

Nonetheless, units are huge and spacious - as are the condo grounds themselves — for the price tag. Most units here are around 1,300+ sq ft, at a price point of just around $1.7 million or under.

On top of that, Windsor Nature Park and the Central Water Catchment area make for a fantastic greenery view; and it's even better given the panoramic views that a circular layout provides.

MRT access is very easy, with Upper Thomson (TEL) being just a few minutes walk from this condo. Thomson Plaza is also next to this train station; while it's not the biggest mall, it's more than enough to cover day-to-day amenities and light retail.

Overall, a good combination of greenery and accessibility; but the tradeoff is the less popular layouts and concerns over lease decay.

Recent transactions

Condo Price Size (Sq Ft) $PSF Date THOMSON VIEW CONDOMINIUM $1,700,000 1,313 $1,295 20/10/23 THOMSON VIEW CONDOMINIUM $1,818,000 1,313 $1,384 8/9/23 THOMSON VIEW CONDOMINIUM $1,730,000 1,313 $1,317 18/8/23 THOMSON VIEW CONDOMINIUM $1,730,000 1,313 $1,317 30/5/23 THOMSON VIEW CONDOMINIUM $2,500,000 2,024 $1,235 14/4/23

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.