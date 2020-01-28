2020's first IPO: 3 important aspects of Elite Commercial REIT

Many Singaporean investors love having income from their stocks.

In fact, it's no secret that many investors hold a portfolio of income stocks that provide steady dividend payments.

Over the years, real estate investment trusts, or REITs, have emerged as a favourite dividend-paying asset class.

These securitised bundles of real estate assets generate a steady, dependable rental income stream year after year, allowing them to pay a regular (and at times, increasing) distribution to unitholders.

So, it is fitting that the very first IPO for the decade would be Elite Commercial REIT.

Elite Commercial REIT holds a portfolio of 97 quality properties located in the United Kingdom (UK) with 96 properties being freehold.

The offer price for the IPO is set at £0.68 (S$1.21) per unit. This is the first REIT that will be denominated in British pound sterling (GBP). The term sheet stated that the indicative forecast yield is a high 7.1 per cent to 7.4 per cent for the fiscal year 2020.

Here are three noteworthy aspects of this REIT that investors should be aware of.