3 important investing lessons I learnt last year

Admitting to our own mistakes is one of the toughest things for an investor to do.

Why do I say this?

Because it's human nature to believe that what we do is right. Most of us also tend to hold a strong belief towards how investing should be done.

Changing our minds can be tough we, as human beings, tend to suffer from pride and inertia.

Pride prevents us from learning from mistakes or admitting we were wrong. Inertia holds us back from making changes as it feels comfortable cruising along with the status quo.

Both are enemies of the rational investor and should be actively rectified.

Being an investor for more than a decade, I like to pride myself on being an active learner, imbibing lessons from investors around me, as well as from my own observations and actions.

With that in mind, here are three important investment lessons that I picked up from last year.

SHORT-TERM DISAPPOINTMENTS CAN CREATE GREAT OPPORTUNITIES