A 38-year-old Yishun HDB just set a new 4-room record at nearly $1m

A resale four-room flat in Yishun is the first flat of this type in the HDB town to cross the $950,000 threshold.

Located at 390 Yishun Avenue 6, the 903 sq ft unit — which sits between the seventh to ninth floors — was sold for $1,051 psf this week.

This transaction also sets a record price for four-room resale flats in Yishun.

Previously, the record sale for a resale four-room flat in Yishun involved a unit at Adora Green, which is the only project under the Design, Build, Sell Scheme that was developed in Yishun.

A 989 sq ft unit, between the 13th — 15th floors, changed hands for $819,000 ($827 psf) when it was sold in November 2025.

Both of these record-setting units are in the same general vicinity, and are less than 700m apart. However, Adora Green was completed in 2013, whereas the 38-year old flats were completed in 1988.

Turning back to the four-room flat at 390 Yishun Ave 6, the flat is in a cluster of HDB blocks that are bounded by Yishun Ave 6 and Yishun Ring Road.

The record-setting flat is listed as a Four-Room Simplified Flat and the entire block comprises 110 of these four-room flats. According to HDB records, the flats here have about 61 years left on its lease.

Overall, the layout of this flat is typical of a four-room flat developed during the late 1980s.

This consists of a living room that connects to two adjacent bedrooms and an ensuite master bedroom, while a store room abuts into the kitchen which features a toilet.

The record resale price of $950,000 is nearly double the amount set for the next highest four-room transaction in this block, which involved a 1,119 sq ft unit between the 10th — 12th floors that fetched $525,000 ($469 psf) when it was sold in August 2024.

There has only been one other resale transaction at 390 Yishun Ave 6 so far this year.

That was another 903 sq ft unit between the 10th — 12th floors that transacted for $460,000 ($509 psf) when it was sold in April.

Even when we consider the resale prices of other flats in the area, the record-setting price of $950,000 for a resale four-room in this part of Yishun is a leap above the market average.

For example, the second most expensive resale four-room flat within 200m is at Valley Spring @ Yishun, where a 1,001 sq ft flat between the fourth — sixth floors changed hands for $628,000 ($627 psf) in January this year.

There are certainly several attributes that support price growth in this area, especially for the flats in and around 390 Yishun Ave 6. Nearly all of the blocks surround North View Primary School, and North View Primary School is within 1km of this HDB estate.

Residents in this part of Yishun also benefit from living close to several parks and green spaces.

For example, there is Nee Soon Link Park and the 14-ha Yishun Park, which is in the vicinity of Safra Yishun Country Club.

An elevated bridge also connects it to the neighbouring Yishun Pond Park.

Over the years, new Build-To-Order (BTO) developments have continued to spring up in this part of Yishun.

The most recent developments close to 390 Yishun Ave 6 are the neighbouring Grove Spring @ Yishun and Yishun Broadwalk.

Both of those BTO projects were launched as part of the February 2022 BTO sales exercise. Grove Spring @ Yishun is a 987-unit development on Yishun Ave 6, featuring a mix of two-room flexi and three- to five-room flats.

Back when these units were launched for sale, the four-room flats had an indicative price range of $270,000 — $362,000, while the five-room flats saw prices ranging from $385,000 — $485,000.

Meanwhile, indicative prices at the 852-unit Yishun Broadwalk were slightly higher.

The development features a similar unit mix but four-room flats were going for $276,000 — $374,000, and five-room flats ranged from $410,000 — $490,000.

Both of these newer BTO developments are not eligible to enter the resale market yet.

Grove Spring @ Yishun was only completed in 2024, and Yishun Broadwalk was completed last year.

It is possible that the record-setting resale price is the first indicator that resale prices in this part of Yishun are set to spike in the coming months. Resale activity could be spurred by the recent sale of a new executive condo (EC) site along Miltonia Close.

In April, Hoi Hup Realty submitted the top bid of $340.9 million for a 166,315 sq ft EC site off Yishun Ave 1.

This works out to a land rate of $732 psf per plot ratio (ppr). Based on the usual development timelines, we can expect Hoi Hup to preview the new EC in 1H2027.

Market data compiled by ERA Singapore indicates that over 5,700 three-room and larger flats in Yishun are set to exit their MOP between 2022 and 2027, and these households will likely form a sizable pool of HDB upgraders in this area.

Brisk sales and steep price growth in the EC segment have prompted the government to adjust some of the ownership and resale conditions for EC owners.

The most significant change is raising the MOP period from five-years previously to 10-years.

But the new changes will likely only apply to EC projects that launch for sale in 2027, this means that the remaining EC projects in the launch pipeline this year will be the last chance for buyers to own an EC unit with a relatively short five-year MOP.

The urgency to shore up finances could be one of the undercurrents that has set the nearly million-dollar sale of the four-room resale flat in Yishun.

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