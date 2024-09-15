5 3-bedder family condos under $1.1m in 2024

The typical 4-room HDB flat is about 960 to 1,000 sq ft. So in the minds of most Singaporeans, this size is defined as "family sized" or "three bedders", at the very least.

If you were to buy a new launch of that size today, it's quite likely that you're looking at a $2 million quantum — even in the OCR, new launch prices have reached about $2,100 psf (as of 2024).

For those with tighter budgets but still eyeing private condos, some opportunities remain in the resale market. While limited, you can still find OCR units priced around $1,000 per square foot or less-bringing the total cost closer to $1 million.

However, these more affordable options often come with trade-offs: units are typically under 900 sq ft, which means smaller bedrooms, likely no yard or utility room, and more compact living spaces.

1. The Criterion (EC)

Criterion makes the list but is on the smaller side: at 872 sq ft, it's a little bit smaller than the typical 4-room flat; though it's still sizeable enough to count as a three-bedder (you even have a smaller option here at 786 sq ft)The Criterion is a fairly new EC project along Yishun Avenue 1 (built in 2018, so it's already out of its Minimum Occupancy Period).

Despite the compact size, you do have adequate sized bedrooms that can fit a queen. The other positive aspect here is the bathrooms and kitchen all have ventilation windows.

This mid-sized (505-unit) project is the only EC that has a nod to golfers, likely in reference to the nearby Orchid Country Club; when it was marketed, it had a golf simulator as one of the facilities. It also has a hydrotherapy pool, and there's a clear angle toward sporting types.

The Criterion offers a nice greenery view, with many units looking out toward Lower Seletar Reservoir (though it's not as close to the waterfront as some nearby projects, like Skies Miltonia).

Transport-wise, Criterion is quite far from any MRT station; a problem common to most ECs. But there's a bus stop at the nearby Shaughnessy condo, where services like 117M can take you to Khatib or Yishun MRT (NSL). Whilst Khatib is closer, most people will just take the bus to Yishun directly, as this is where Northpoint City is located. This is the major mall servicing the Yishun area.

For closer amenities, Wisteria is nearby: this is a mixed-use condo, where the first two floors constitute Wisteria Mall. You can find NTUC here, along with most day-to-day needs.

Where Criterion stands out, besides being near a lot of greenery, is in the number of schools within one kilometre. Naval Base Primary, Northland Primary, and Huamin Primary are all in range, as are Northbrooks Secondary, Orchid Park Secondary, and Chung Cheng High.

The last transacted price for an 872 sq ft unit was just $1.04 million; quite competitive for an EC just out of its MOP.

2. Canberra Residences

Canberra Residences was launched in 2011, and this writer remembers the surprise at its reception. At the time, Canberra was considered an incredibly "ulu" area, and many were surprised that the MCC Land sold 160 of 200 odd units offered at its preview.

Netizens were so sceptical of the interest, some even claimed that these weren't "real" and predicted many buyers would back out after dropping the cheque.

Nonetheless, Canberra Residences has done well, with the slew of improvements to its surroundings. Besides the development of Bukit Canberra, the Canberra MRT station (NSL) went operational in 2019.

Canberra Residences is within walking distance to this train station, as well as two other amenities: Sembawang Shopping Centre and Sun Plaza. While these aren't the biggest malls, between the two of them you can find any day-to-day groceries or services you'll probably need.

Whilst Canberra is still a very young area, this location near the MRT station is reasonably well built up; Most residents here won't feel any major inconvenience, even if they're in a non-mature town.

Recently a 936 sq ft unit here transacted for just $1.05 million. For those who intend to hold for long periods, there's room for growth here; but Canberra as an area is less attractive to those who want faster gains.

The unit here just about scrapes being a 3 bedder, as you do have study that can double up as a small bedroom. There is also a household shelter/store, and even a yard space which isn't always present in compact 3 bedder units.

3. Simei Green (Privatised EC)

We found two transactions here at very affordable prices, and this is the only condo on the list with a family-sized unit transacting for about $1 million.

Simei Green is a 602-unit EC built in 1999, and it was one of the first generation of EC offerings. As of today its fully privatised; and while we wouldn't hold our breath for en-bloc attempts in 2024, this may be a distinct possibility for Simei Green when the market turns.

Simei Green is unusual among ECs, in that it has walking access to two different train lines: Upper Changi MRT (DTL) is the closest, while Simei MRT (EWL) is also walkable. The major mall for the area — Eastpoint Mall — is next to Simei MRT, so most day to day needs are met.

That being said though, there isn't much in the immediate surroundings besides Eastpoint Mall; so you're probably going to have to head out for more entertainment options.

Overall this is a very quiet area, and is better suited to those who prize spaciousness and lower costs over a highly central area.

4. Changi Rise

Changi Rise is a 20-year old leasehold project (completed in 2004), with 598 units. It's located in a highly-private cul de sac, right next to Pelatok Park.

This is something of a double-edged sword: being so deep in does mean a lot less traffic and noise, and the project keeps a good distance from the density of the nearby HDB enclave.

On the downside, this is one of those condos we recommend for drivers or those who use cabs; it's a rather long road in, and Upper Changi MRT station is about a 15-minute walk away (there is a bus stop at Melville Park though, which is in walking distance).

Because Changi Rise is close to an HDB enclave, it does share many heartland amenities; the various minimarts, coffeeshops, and such services are quite accessible. The tradeoff is that you don't have much in the way of serious retail and entertainment, with the nearest mall being Eastpoint.

If you don't mind the limited accessibility though, there are few places where you can get a 1,022 sq ft home for as low as $1.02 million today.

5. Evergreen Park

Evergreen Park is a leasehold condo built in 1999, with a small unit count of 394. Its location along Hougang Avenue 7 gives you a view of the Serangoon River on one side, and the greenery of Hougang Neighbourhood Park on the other.

For this project, there is a point which works both for and against Evergreen: that's the proximity of Paya Lebar Airbase (just across the Serangoon River).

The location of the airport creates height restrictions, which could affect en-bloc potential; and some buyers may shy away from the location for fear of noise (i.e., planes passing overhead).

But at the same time, we need to keep in mind that Paya Lebar Airbase will be moving. It's going to be replaced by a new residential estate, which will add shops, eateries, office spaces, etc. to the area; and plans have also included some sizeable malls. So over the long haul, this could result in a turnaround for condos nearby, like Evergreen Park.

Buyers with an eye toward affordability, and a long-term commitment, may see good potential here. For now though, it's not the most accessible condo on the list (and won't be for some time).

The last few 1,022 sq ft 3-bedroom units have sold for just over a million in 2024. Besides the common bedrooms being of a smaller size, you do have a decent dining and living set up, plus a useful yard and utility room too for the practical needs of a family.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.