5 things to look for in REITs

Investing in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) can be hugely rewarding. Besides providing investors with exposure to a variety of real estate, REITs also enjoy tax benefits and pay out regular and stable dividends (technically REIT dividends are called distributions but let's not split hairs here) each year.

But as with any asset class, not all REITs will perform equally. Investors need to be able to sieve the wheat from the chaff. With that said, here are five things to look out for that can help you choose the best REITs to invest in.

1. A STRONG EXISTING PORTFOLIO

Investors should look for a REIT that has a good line-up of properties in its portfolio. As a guide, here are some qualities to look out for:

A diversified portfolio of properties, which ideally includes both Singapore and off-shore assets

Properties that have a long or free-hold land lease

Highly sought after sites that could appreciate in value over time

Properties that are located near to public transport or residential hubs (in the case for retail REITs)

Characteristics that suggests tenants are willing to continue renting the space such as a high tenant retention rate, history of positive rental reversions and a high occupancy rate

2. CAPABLE AND HONEST MANAGEMENT

Managing a portfolio of properties is no easy task. Managers of the REIT need to maintain a good working relationship with tenants, upkeep the property and carry out strategic asset enhancements to keep the property desirable.

On top of that, managers also have to sell underperforming assets and recycle the proceeds into investments that can grow over time. REIT managers need to make use of low-interest rate environments to grow the portfolio, whilst maintaining a safe capital structure.

With that said, here are some qualities to look for:

A long track record of stable returns for unitholders

A track record of good capital-allocation decisions

A low frequency of private placement (sale of equity only to privileged investors) equity fundraising that dilutes minority unitholders

3. A SAFE CAPITAL STRUCTURE THAT CAN BE OPTIMISED FURTHER