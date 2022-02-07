5 unexpected mistakes homebuyers usually make when buying an HDB flat

Buying a house is no doubt an exhilarating time in anyone’s life. It heralds a fresh beginning, with the promise of new adventures to embark on.

But before you get caught up in too much excitement, here are five things you should consider before purchasing your HDB flat.

1. You forget to research nearby schools because you’re not expecting to have kids

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Having kids may not be something that’s on the top of your priority list, especially if you’re a young couple raring to leave the nest. However, future mini-mes are something you need to keep in mind before pulling the trigger on a property.

It’s not just the ease of convenience when sending your kid to school (any parent will gladly take the additional time to sleep in) – the primary school’s admission criteria automatically grant top priority to children living closer to their preferred school.

You can use 99.co’s new home-school boundary smart property search filter , Singapore Land Authority’s SchoolQuery tool or check out these 12 affordable properties within 1km of the top primary schools in Singapore.

2. You presume you’re still going to order your meals in so nearby walking-distance amenities aren’t a priority

Consider what it would be like if you lived in the area and which amenities are important to you.

Unless you’re someone who hates mindlessly browsing grocery aisles and looking at random food items (in which case you’re a monster, and we can’t be friends), one of the most essential amenities would be having a supermarket within a short walking distance.

Cooking at home will most probably be a weekly occurrence, and toting bags of groceries and a heavy sack of rice home on a regular basis is no small feat. Unless you’re a regular gym-goer and used to lifting heavy weights. In that case, good for you.

Picture yourself filming a Day in the life of videos that are so wildly popular on YouTube and think about the amenities you genuinely need that the property may have or may lack.

One tip to avoid overpaying for flats is to not fall for the so-called perks of having a major mall or MRT within walking distance. How often do you actually eat at restaurants, watch movies or visit the library? Plus, Singapore is incredibly well-connected with bus stops available at every corner, making your journey to wherever you want to go an easy one.

3. You presume that noise levels in the neighbourhood are roughly the same throughout the day

If the property is located on the main road or a busy intersection, you’ll be waking up and falling asleep to the dulcet tones of traffic. Also, if there are schools nearby, you’ll most probably hear the daily incessant chatter and laughter of school kids who’ve forgotten how to use their inside voices when talking to each other.

Not on a busy intersection but near a playground or basketball court? Prepare yourself for the cries of children throwing tantrums when it’s time to leave, or the repetitive, dull thuds of a basketball game that seem to last for hours. Sometimes teenagers hang out and bring their speakers, so their favourite song can now be yours too.

If you’re in love with the flat and can overlook the noise, you can fit your home with sound dampening options such as noise absorbing curtains and double-glazed windows. However, this requires the approval of both HDB and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) before you can proceed.

4. You assume that having nightmare neighbours won’t happen to you at all

So you’ve finally got yourself the perfect place after burning countless weekends viewing way too many houses. There’s a great supermarket a stone’s throw away, it’s on a high floor with a fantastic view, and the nearest mall is a five-minute bus ride away.

The best part? Your dream home was within budget, and you have enough money left for renovations.

However, after signing the papers and making it official, you move in to face people arguing at all hours of the night, second-hand smoke invading your living area and inconsiderate neighbours dumping their rubbish right outside the rubbish chute instead of throwing it in (spoken from personal experience).

Counter these potential problems by chatting with the current owners about their experience with their neighbours. If they show signs of hesitation or dodge the question, it’s definitely a bad sign.

Take a walk through the corridors on the floors above and below to get a sense of how the neighbours are, especially in the evenings when more people tend to be at home.

If you’ve already moved in, here are some tips on handling your unruly neighbours.

5. You don’t expect to drive or use the available car parks anytime soon (but suddenly get a pay raise and can afford a car)

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Having enough parking spaces is an important factor if you own a car and drive regularly. Walk around and note how many HDB blocks share a common car park.

Mature estates with older car parks usually face the problem of parking shortages, especially if there is a nearby food centre or mall. During lunch and dinner hours, patrons may hog the lots meant for residents, forcing residents to find alternative parking spots.

Combat this by heading down and checking out the parking situation, especially at night when most people would be home and have parked their cars. How many floors up do you need to drive before finding a vacant lot?

This article was first published in 99.co.