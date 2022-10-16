9 HDB resale flats and 7 condos which broke all-time-high records before and after the latest cooling measures

When cooling measures were announced on Sept 30, 2022, many buyers, sellers and agents were caught by surprise. Understandably, some were considering whether to proceed with signing their Option-to-Purchase (OTP), while others were in the midst of evaluating their affordability due to higher stress-test interest rates before applying to borrow for housing loans.

Private property owners who have sold their homes and are looking to downgrade to an HDB resale flat now have to wait 15 months before they can buy one (with some exceptions if you’re 55 years old and older).

As many affected buyers were making critical decisions after the announcement, several transaction records have been lodged since then.

All-time-high transaction records pre- and post-Sept 30

Tallied by 99.co and SRX as of Oct 9, 2022, the following are all-time-high resale transactions filtered by town/district, property type and price.

For the HDB resale transactions, the filter gave us transactions lodged a day after the announcement, while for condos, we’re able to see all-time-high transactions just 1-2 weeks before and after the announcement.

Based on the records, we can assume that not everyone was affected by the sudden announcement, or if they were, they could have already signed their OTPs beforehand and are, thus, not impacted by the change.

HDB resale all-time-high transactions by room type and township

There are several interesting findings here:

As these transactions were recorded just one day after the 30 September announcement, the cooling measure restrictions’ impact may not have been fully felt. To see if there’s an impact, we’ll definitely look at subsequent HDB resale transactions in subsequent weeks.

Condo all-time-high transactions by project

As for recent condo transactions (new/sub-sale/resale), we’ve pulled and filtered the following chart for all-time-high prices recorded for condos over the past two weeks.