9 HDB resale flats and 7 condos which broke all-time-high records before and after the latest cooling measures

When cooling measures were announced on Sept 30, 2022, many buyers, sellers and agents were caught by surprise. Understandably, some were considering whether to proceed with signing their Option-to-Purchase (OTP), while others were in the midst of evaluating their affordability due to higher stress-test interest rates before applying to borrow for housing loans.
Private property owners who have sold their homes and are looking to downgrade to an HDB resale flat now have to wait 15 months before they can buy one (with some exceptions if you’re 55 years old and older).
As many affected buyers were making critical decisions after the announcement, several transaction records have been lodged since then.
All-time-high transaction records pre- and post-Sept 30
Tallied by 99.co and SRX as of Oct 9, 2022, the following are all-time-high resale transactions filtered by town/district, property type and price.
For the HDB resale transactions, the filter gave us transactions lodged a day after the announcement, while for condos, we’re able to see all-time-high transactions just 1-2 weeks before and after the announcement.
Based on the records, we can assume that not everyone was affected by the sudden announcement, or if they were, they could have already signed their OTPs beforehand and are, thus, not impacted by the change.
HDB resale all-time-high transactions by room type and township
There are several interesting findings here:
As these transactions were recorded just one day after the 30 September announcement, the cooling measure restrictions’ impact may not have been fully felt. To see if there’s an impact, we’ll definitely look at subsequent HDB resale transactions in subsequent weeks.
Condo all-time-high transactions by project
As for recent condo transactions (new/sub-sale/resale), we’ve pulled and filtered the following chart for all-time-high prices recorded for condos over the past two weeks.
|Transaction date
|Region
|District
|Property Name
|Road
|TOP
|Tenure
|Bedrooms
|Area (in square feet)
|Price per square foot (S$ psf)
|Project’s all-time-high price (S$)
|Project’s previous all-time-high price (S$) and date
|District’s current all-time-high price (S$)
|ATH position based on District (if within Top 10)
|Sept 27, 2022
|RCR
|3 (Alexandra/ Commonwealth)
|Tanglin View
|PRINCE CHARLES CRESCENT
|2002
|99 years
|4
|2401
|1541.02
|3,700,000
|3.571m
(Dec 2007)
|8,831,200
|Sept 29 2022
|CCR
|10 (Tanglin/ Holland)
|Jade Mansion
|LEEDON ROAD
|1985
|Freehold
|N/A
|2724
|1864.90
|5,080,000
|4.38m
(Aug 2021)
|75,000,000
|Sept 29, 2022
|CCR
|11 (Newton/ Novena)
|Pullman Residences Newton
|DUNEARN ROAD
|2023
|Freehold
|4
|1378
|3082.73
|4,248,000
|4.234m
(Aug 2022)
|10,800,000
|Sept 29, 2022
|OCR
|17 (Changi Airport/ Changi Village)
|Loyang Townhouse
|JALAN LOYANG BESAR
|1993
|999 years
|N/A
|1938
|1031.99
|2,000,000
|1.48m
(June 2012)
|3,017,600
|Sept 29, 2022
|OCR
|19 (Hougang/ Punggol/ Sengkang)
|The Vales (EC)
|ANCHORVALE CRESCENT
|2017
|99 years
|3
|1680
|1160.71
|1,950,000
|1.93m
(July 2022)
|4,703,000
|Sept 30, 2022
|RCR
|14 (Eunos/ Geylang/ Paya Lebar)
|Familie Mansions
|LORONG 8 GEYLANG
|1993
|Freehold
|N/A
|1227
|920.95
|1,130,000
|890k
(July 2019)
|8,000,000
|Sept 30, 2022
|OCR
|26 (Mandai/Upper Thomson)
|Meadows @ Peirce
|UPPER THOMSON ROAD
|2012
|Freehold
|4
|2583
|1300.81
|3,360,000
|3.35m
(Sept 2021)
|3,360,000
|1st
Here are our findings:
Most of the all-the-high transactions for condos happened before the cooling measure announcement. In subsequent analyses, we should be able to see if there are more ATH transactions in this market as a result of the restrictions.
This is because as private condo sellers are now locked out of downgrading to an HDB resale (having to wait for 15 months), there may be greater demand for smaller-sized condo apartments.