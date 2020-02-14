Are centrally-located HDB BTO flats becoming smaller?

If we go by the recent HDB Built-to-Order trend, it might be the case that future central BTO will be smaller in sizes.
I observed that the latest HDB build to order sales launch was out and it seems rather peculiar that there were no launches in matured estate that is bigger than 4-room.
The biggest size flats for Toa Payoh Ridge and Kim Keat Ripples is 4-room. The sizing of the flats is deliberate and HDB should be under no constraint in their sizing.
Here are some of the past year launches:
My eyes were not playing games with me. But if you were to be strict about it, HDB is still releasing 5-room HDB flats for a matured estate like Tampines.
A possible explanation is that they are starting to rationalize the supply of the new flats in these areas that are more central, and more in demand.
This would cause some frustration for newlywed young couples. For a long while, my friends prefer to stay in 4-room or 5-room HDB. They even lament that 4-room is too small.
I always think that the sweet spot between affordability, cleaning, enough space, government subsidies is the 4-room HDB.
Yet, when I spoke to Heartland Boy recently, you realise that there are some nuances that you will struggle to accomplish with a 3-room flat. Heartland Boy stayed in a BTO similar to the new BTO above and has one daughter.
If you wish to create a better long term sleeping practice for another child, perhaps having only 2 rooms will not be very conducive. I do get a feeling that there might be a push to rationalize affordability in these central estates. I was initially thinking the government is saying: "If you want a bigger, yet central flat, go for those older ones. I have already given you the grants to make it more affordable. The leases are shorter but it will fit your needs." In matured estates, there should be ample supply of existing 3-room and 4-room HDB. If this trend continues, it may be bad news for some couples. I know of folks who cannot stand living in a place that was inhabited by someone previously. It is damn weird but if that is the case, you would either: You've got to pay a higher cost. This article was first published in Investment Moats.
This article was first published in Investment Moats.