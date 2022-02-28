Do you worry about money? How to avoid stressing about personal finances

When she was in her 20s, Raven Tao felt “hopeless” about her financial situation. She lacked “fundamental money management skills” and blamed herself for her predicament.

“I earned a decent salary working in media, but I frittered my money away on designer clothes that I never wore and had relationships with people who were happy for me to foot the bill,” says the 39-year-old, who was born in New Zealand and lives in Hong Kong.

“I also received bad investment advice and was the sole contributor to a joint bank account that I shared with someone who later tried to withdraw everything. I also had some pretty scary credit card bills.

“I wanted to improve my financial situation, but didn’t know how,” she continues. “I’d always been bad with numbers, so that became my justification for not taking action. I couldn’t get the help or advice I needed, either, because I was worried about getting ripped off. I felt like a failure for not being able to get my personal finances in order, so I avoided even thinking about it.”

Raven Tao at her home in Mid-Levels, Hong Kong.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

As a result, Tao suffered emotionally. She worked and spent more to distract herself from her money woes but this compounded her frustration, and she fell into a depression. Her dream of owning property and starting a business seemed unattainable and she resigned herself to the belief that she was “bad” with money.

Financial insecurity is a risk factor associated with poor mental health; a risk factor that’s been heightened by the Covid-19 crisis. According to a May 2021 OECD report,, after the pandemic started the mental health of unemployed people and those experiencing financial insecurity was worse than that of the general population.

With living costs on the rise, stagnating wages, and well-paying jobs harder to come by, the current financial landscape may seem stressful and depressing. How can we feel more hopeful and empowered about our financial situation?

First, it’s important to understand that “money impacts our psychology, our mental health and our behaviours, and that our psychology, mental health and behaviours affect our relationship with money”, says Jane Monica-Jones, a financial therapist based in Sydney, Australia.

“It doesn’t matter if you have a little or a lot; the way money affects our mental health is the same across the board. I’ve heard people say that we shouldn’t be emotional about money. I always shut this comment down, because I believe it makes people who are dealing with money-related stresses feel isolated and alone.

“If we want to be more financially resilient … we need to see money as a mental health issue and not just numbers in our bank account.”

It also doesn’t help to think of yourself as lacking financial discipline or being financially illiterate. Having self-compassion goes a long way towards helping you feel better about your finances and reducing your anxiety.

As adults, we’re expected to have our financial affairs in place, yet most of us weren’t taught how to manage money or told how our individual psychology influences our money habits, Monica-Jones adds. Fortunately, it’s never too late to start learning.

“When we understand how we handled our money in the past, we’re in a better position to make changes for a more positive financial future. But, it’s important to find compassion for ourselves along the way, because the relationship we have with money can be challenging, tricky, and at times painful.”

People who have experienced trauma tend to have more anxiety about money than people who have not, says Monica-Jones. This might be developmental trauma from their childhood or a more recent “shock” trauma such as a divorce , bankruptcy or death of a loved one . Trauma can affect our ability to manage stress as well as our capacity to bounce back from a crisis.

Whatever the cause, stress and anxiety in general can lead to more serious issues if left unchecked. Dr Mark Greene, co-founder and managing director of Lifespan Counselling in Central, Hong Kong, says that prolonged periods of elevated stress and anxiety have been shown to have a direct negative impact on our immune system and health.

Stressors can lead to depressive symptoms , which, if left untreated, can develop into full-blown depression, burnout, weight gain or loss, and/or an increase in substance use. Our relationships are also likely to suffer when we feel like we have lost self-confidence or are worried about our deteriorating health.

“You can reduce stress and anxiety in many ways,” says Greene. “For instance, you can connect with friends and loved ones on video chat – this will help you forge closer bonds and give you a sense that you’re in it together.

“Doing physical exercise also helps; it releases mood-lifting endorphins throughout the body and boosts self-esteem. Or try positive distractions such as listening to music, gardening , reading , and so on.

“These all help you focus your mind on something constructive so you don’t overthink, ruminate or catastrophise – all forms of negative thinking that can elevate anxiety levels. Finally, telling yourself that you’re strong and capable, and other forms of positive self talk, may help.”

Monica-Jones adds that when your nervous system is relaxed, you’ll find it easier to solve problems and tackle challenges, such as those related to your finances. When you feel like you can deal with these challenges, you’ll feel more confident and empowered.

Raven Tao meditates and does other stress-reducing activities.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Fed up with her messy financial situation, Tao began making changes when she turned 30. First, she addressed her money mindsets, which she says were a cluttered jumble of other people’s views and some ingrained negative beliefs. Then, she tracked her daily expenses to find out where she was spending unnecessarily and began educating herself about money.

Today, she’s in better shape financially. Her journey led her to start a financial literacy social enterprise called MoneyMind that takes the stress out of financial management and helps empower people dealing with financial insecurity. The programme will launch this year.

Tao is no longer as anxious about money as she once was , and maintains her emotional well-being with stress-reducing activities.

“Taking action slowly, using positive self-affirmations, and encouraging myself to deal with those parts of my finances that I struggled with or used to avoid, helped me immensely,” she shares. “I have a better relationship with myself and money. Dealing with my finances feels like an adventure rather than a burden.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.