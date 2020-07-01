Group CEO of Malaysia Airports resigns after a year

Raja Azmi, 52, was appointed as group CEO on Jan 4,2019. Prior to this appointment, he was the chief financial officer for three years, according to MAHB's website.
PHOTO: Malaysia Airports Holdings BHD
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - Raja Azmi Raja Zanuddin has resigned from his post as the group CEO of MALAYSIA AIRPORTS HOLDINGS BHD (MAHB) about a year after he took up the post.

MAHB announced on Monday his resignation took effect on the the same day as he seeks "to pursue other opportunities".

His previous work experiences included being the group chief financial officer, and subsequently executive director of UDA Holdings Bhd, managing director/CEO of ZELAN BHD, group finance firector of UEM Group Bhd and executive director of Time Engineering Bhd.

Raja Azmi started his career in 1987 with Coopers & Lybrand Malaysia before moving on to Malaysian Tobacco Company Bhd as an internal auditor and marketing accountant.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Bath, UK. He is also a member of the Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Malaysian Institute of Accountants.

