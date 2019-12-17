Hong Kong protests spur companies to consider Singapore, Taiwan job shifts

PHOTO: Pixabay
Chad Bray
South China Morning Post

Months of anti-government protests and civil unrest in Hong Kong have prompted global banks and other employers to consider hiring in alternative locations like Singapore and Taiwan until situation improves, according to recruiting firm Robert Walters.

Employers and job candidates are taking a "much more conservative approach" to hiring and job changes because of concerns about the market outlook following steep economic losses in the city's tourism, retail and property sectors, managing director Ricky Mui said.

"Where there is an option of having headcount in Hong Kong or abroad, usually Taiwan or Singapore, companies will actually prefer to move the headcount away from Hong Kong in the interim," he said in an interview. "Some cautious candidates actually prefer to be based outside Hong Kong due to the market conditions and social unrest."

The firm has seen more of such temporary arrangements in the current job market, he added.

The protests that began in June over a now-withdrawn extradition bill have since morphed into broader demands for universal suffrage amid concerns the city's high degree of autonomy is being eroded. Hong Kong police have fired more than 10,000 rounds of tear gas and arrested over 5,800 people in months of disturbances.

Violent protesters have targeted the city's transport networks to force their demands, hurting businesses from retailers to hoteliers as many tourists skipped Hong Kong for holidays. Along with the impact of US-China trade war, the local economy fell into a technical recession last quarter.

Nomura forecasts the economy to contract by 1.2 per cent this year and to only grow by 0.1 per cent in 2020. Unless the social situation improves, economic underperformance and capital outflows are likely to be among key themes in 2020, it said in an outlook report.

Against the weakening economic backdrop in Hong Kong and globally, big banks have been cutting jobs and costs to improve their profitability.

Deutsche Bank said in July that it would slash about 18,000 jobs and close its equity sales and trading business globally. HSBC said in October that it would accelerate its cost reduction efforts, including job cuts, while Morgan Stanley is reportedly cutting 1,500 positions worldwide.

At Robert Walters in Hong Kong, about 10 per cent of the recruiting requests from companies indicated their willingness to move the role to Singapore or Taiwan on an interim basis, Mui said.

"I'm not getting requests every time we get a role but where there is an opportunity that is more flexible, they'll say 'location: flexible, Hong Kong, Taiwan or Singapore'," he added. Negotiations on alternative locations are seen as a preventive measure, he added.

Given the economic outlook, companies in banking and professional services and prospective hires were expecting smaller salary increases than they did in 2019. The expected salary increase was 10 per cent to 15 per cent next year, compared with 10 per cent to 20 per cent in 2019, Robert Walters said in a survey published in November.

Hiring in 2020 will be conservative as most employers have done or are doing their budgets with a wait-and-see approach, Mui said.

"Hong Kong is all about investor confidence and if Phase One of the trade war gets sorted, that will boost investor confidence," he said. Further peaceful protests, like one seen earlier this month, could start to bring a bit of confidence back into the workforce as well, he added.

That more cautious approach has also led to lengthening hiring processes, additional stages of interviews and more rigorous due diligence on candidates. In some cases, companies have frozen headcount in the fourth quarter.

"We expect to see more replacement headcounts [rather than new jobs] unless you are in niche growth areas like technology and transformation, digital, e-commerce," he said.

This article was first published in The South China Morning Post

More about
Money investments Hong Kong protests Hong Kong

TRENDING

Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop&#039;s pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop's pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost
5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Look who&#039;s back in Singapore! Ivy Lee holds reunion with Mediacorp friends
Look who's back in Singapore! Ivy Lee holds reunion with Mediacorp friends
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
9 Chinese arrested for alleged amulet fraud in Thailand
9 Chinese arrested for alleged amulet fraud in Thailand

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job
10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures &amp; pedicures from $8
10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures & pedicures from $8

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok

SERVICES