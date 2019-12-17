Hong Kong protests spur companies to consider Singapore, Taiwan job shifts

Months of anti-government protests and civil unrest in Hong Kong have prompted global banks and other employers to consider hiring in alternative locations like Singapore and Taiwan until situation improves, according to recruiting firm Robert Walters.

Employers and job candidates are taking a "much more conservative approach" to hiring and job changes because of concerns about the market outlook following steep economic losses in the city's tourism, retail and property sectors, managing director Ricky Mui said.

"Where there is an option of having headcount in Hong Kong or abroad, usually Taiwan or Singapore, companies will actually prefer to move the headcount away from Hong Kong in the interim," he said in an interview. "Some cautious candidates actually prefer to be based outside Hong Kong due to the market conditions and social unrest."

The firm has seen more of such temporary arrangements in the current job market, he added.

The protests that began in June over a now-withdrawn extradition bill have since morphed into broader demands for universal suffrage amid concerns the city's high degree of autonomy is being eroded. Hong Kong police have fired more than 10,000 rounds of tear gas and arrested over 5,800 people in months of disturbances.

Violent protesters have targeted the city's transport networks to force their demands, hurting businesses from retailers to hoteliers as many tourists skipped Hong Kong for holidays. Along with the impact of US-China trade war, the local economy fell into a technical recession last quarter.

Nomura forecasts the economy to contract by 1.2 per cent this year and to only grow by 0.1 per cent in 2020. Unless the social situation improves, economic underperformance and capital outflows are likely to be among key themes in 2020, it said in an outlook report.

Against the weakening economic backdrop in Hong Kong and globally, big banks have been cutting jobs and costs to improve their profitability.